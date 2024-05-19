Xia Baolong completes seven-day Macao visit

MACAU, May 19 - The Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, today completed his seven-day inspection and research tour of Macao and departed from the city.

This morning on the last stop of his visit, Director Xia, accompanied by the Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, and the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Ao Ieong U, visited the Macao East Asian Games Dome and nearby Athletes Training and Development Centre.

At the Macao East Asian Games Dome, Mr Xia visited the sports venues and exhibition facilities, where he was briefed by the Director of the Sports Bureau, Mr Pun Weng Kun, on the various functions of the facilities, their typical usage, and the preparations regarding the Macao venues for the 15th National Games.

Afterwards, Director Xia went to the Athletes Training and Development Centre, where he toured the various training facilities and gained insights into the selection system and training methods for elite athletes. During the visit, Mr Xia engaged in conversations with coaches and athletes, expressing his interest in their training routines and preparations for major events such as the 15th National Games.