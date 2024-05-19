Ninh Bình looks to promote trade cooperation with France's Paris Ile-de-France region

VIETNAM, May 19 - PARIS — Ninh Bình commits to providing the most favourable conditions for all foreign investors and businesses, including French ones, to explore investment opportunities in the northern locality, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council Mai Văn Tuất has said.

In a meeting with representatives from the Paris Île-de-France Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI Paris Île-de-France) as part of his working visit to France from May 15-17, Tuất briefed the host on Ninh Bình's potential and advantages for investment attraction, saying that the locality has been consistently and effectively implementing its green and sustainable economic development orientations.

With its strategic location, open policies, competitive incentives, and unique identity, Ninh Bình is said to be a safe and attractive destination for foreign investors, he stressed, noting that with its sustainable development, Ninh Bình prioritises projects of high-quality and value-added products.

The official expressed his hope that Ninh Bình will have an opportunity to expand development cooperation with French companies in areas such as processing and manufacturing industries, high-tech agriculture, ecotourism, and logistics.

He called on CCI Paris Île-de-France to support Ninh Bình in human resources training, environmental protection, preservation and promotion of heritage values, and tourism development, thus helping the locality take new steps in economic cooperation and investment with French investors.

Representatives from CCI Paris Ile-de-France introduced operating models and services provided by the agency, saying that it plays a crucial role in promoting innovative initiatives.

It works to assist small- and medium-sized enterprises in penetrating new markets, protecting economic interests of businesses, and providing solutions to unleash potential and promote growth, they said.

According to Pierre Mongrué, Deputy Director General in charge of international cooperation at CCI Paris Ile-de-France, there are many potential areas for further cooperation between the two sides in the future.

He expressed his belief that France will serve as a gateway for Ninh Bình to access the EU market with over 400 million people, and the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will provide a legal basis and create favourable mechanisms to help Vietnamese businesses in general, and those in Ninh Bình in particular, penetrate this market. — VNS