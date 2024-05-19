Black Onyx Management Inc Announces Acquisition of Edgewater Consulting LLC, Creation of Edgewater Financial Group
Black Onyx Management Inc, a leading benefit corporation, has acquired Edgewater Consulting LLC, a finance and operational management-focused firm.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Onyx Management Inc, a leading benefit corporation specializing in leveraging talented professionals in multiple disciplines to support government, non-profit and for-profit organizations achieve their strategic, operational, and growth goals, has acquired Edgewater Consulting LLC, a finance and operational management-focused consulting firm. This acquisition is set to help redefine the landscape of business consulting by combining the unique strengths of both companies. Edgewater Consulting will now be doing business as Edgewater Financial Group.
Black Onyx Management's clients will benefit from access to Edgewater’s extensive expertise in fiscal and management operations – ranging from bookkeeping, to tax, and CFO-level operational consulting services. Edgewater's proven track record in these areas will enhance Black Onyx Management's existing suite of services, offering clients a more comprehensive approach to financial strategy and management.
Conversely, Edgewater clients will benefit significantly from the expanded resources now available in all areas of business operations, courtesy of Black Onyx Management. This integration of services will provide Edgewater's clientele with a broader, more holistic approach to business operations, encompassing everything from efficiency improvement to strategic planning.
The synergy between Edgewater financial acumen and Black Onyx Management's extensive operational expertise creates a powerhouse of business consulting services. Clients of both firms can expect a seamless experience, with the enhanced capabilities enabling more effective and innovative solutions to complex business challenges.
The new business is effective as of May 1, 2024 with executive leadership within both firms working closely to ensure a smooth integration of services for the benefit of their clients.
