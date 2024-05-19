U.S REPRESENTATIVES ANNOUNCED THE RESOLUTION OF A $50 BILLION DOLLAR INVESTMENT PLAN FOR HAITI

THE HAITIAN DIASPORA POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE (HDPAC) SALUTE U.S. REPRESENTATIVES FOR THE $50 BILLION DOLLAR INVESTMENT PLAN FOR HAITI REQUESTED BY HDPAC

This is what can happen when the community work together and speak in one voice. We are making progress and I am proud of everyone who worked hard to make this a reality.” — Emmanuel Roy, Director of Communications, HDPAC

Two years ago at the closing of the Louisiana Unity Summit, the Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee proposed an investment plan to rebuild Haiti (Plan-Haiti). The organized sector of the Haitian Diaspora are proud to inform the public that today May 18, 2024, Haitian flag day, U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky Democrat (9th District, Illinois) and Co-Chairs of the Haiti Caucus, U.S. Representatives Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (20th District, Florida) and Yvette Clarke, (9th District, New York) introduced a groundbreaking resolution to establish a $50 billion Plan-Haiti through the Louverture Investment Act.

This plan is a 10-year, $50 billion development program to rebuild Haiti, to stabilize the country, strengthen democratic and judiciary institutions, invest in critical infrastructure, spur economic growth, and improve opportunities for women and youth to secure the welfare of the Haitian people. This resolution comes in advance of the 221st anniversary on May 18th of the adoption of the Haitian Flag.

This Congressional announcement is a testament of what could happen when the Haitian Community work together and speak in one voice.

"We thank our NHAEON representatives whose efforts, political capital and hard work were essential to this resolution. We thank Dr Georges Casimir, President of HDPAC, David L. Alexis, President of the Office of the Haitian Diaspora, Mayor Joseph Champagne for their tireless work with members of Congress on behalf of this resolution.

HDPAC applauds the efforts and initiative of Judge Lionel Jean-Baptiste of (Cook County, Illinois) the drafter of the proposed bill; and the contribution of Firmin Backer, President of Haiti-Renewal Alliance, (Washington, DC) and member of the board of Directors of HDPAC, and Fritz Clairvil, President of Haiti Pathway (Brooklyn, New York) for his work with Congresswoman Yvette Clarke to make this a reality. These leaders came together to speak in one voice about an issue that is very important to the Haitian Diaspora and Haiti, we owe them a great debt of gratitude.

Now that the announcement of the Resolution has been made by members of Congress, we need to continue putting pressure on Congress to pass the Haiti Louverture Investment Act. HDPAC is asking every Haitian American and friends of Haiti to call their congressmen and women and ask them to pass the Louverture Investment Plan to rebuild Haiti.

On behalf of the 2.2 million Haitian American voters, we thank the above Congresspersons for their work on behalf of Haiti. Haitian American voters will always remember who support them."