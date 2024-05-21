Flora Management Expands Consulting Services to Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Companies
Flora Management, a leading provider of Health IT consulting solutions, is excited to announce its official expansion into the the life sciences sector.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flora Management, a leading provider of health information technology consulting solutions, is excited to announce its official expansion into the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors. Founded in 2021, Flora Management specializes in explaining, consulting, and delivering media at the point of care within Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems. This strategic move aims to transform how these industries interact with healthcare providers and patients.
Flora Management's expert consulting services assist pharmaceutical and life sciences companies in navigating the complexities of integrating vital information into EHR systems. By ensuring that critical drug information and educational media are effectively communicated to healthcare providers at the point of care, Flora Management enhances clinical decision-making and improves patient outcomes.
“We are thrilled to extend our consulting expertise to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries,” said Angelo Campano, Managing Partner at Flora Management. “Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between healthcare providers and the vital information they need. Through our consulting services, we can guide these industries in making impactful information available exactly when and where it’s needed most.”
Angelo Campano joined Flora Management in May 2024 and has been put in charge of its pharmaceutical and life sciences sector. With 25 years of experience in EHR media, Angelo is a pioneer in launching EHR media programs for life sciences. His extensive background includes hundreds of awards in pharmaceutical and life sciences media, highlighting his expertise and dedication to the field. Angelo’s wealth of experience and visionary leadership are invaluable assets as Flora plans to expand into this new sector.
To further strengthen its leadership team, Flora Management has also appointed John Michael Skoyles as the company's General Manager for the Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences sector. John Michael brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in managing large-scale operations within the industry. His strategic vision and leadership will be instrumental in driving Flora Management’s growth and success in this new venture.
Flora Management’s consulting services will enable pharmaceutical companies to effectively communicate real-time, relevant information about their products directly to healthcare professionals. This initiative aims to enhance the quality of care by ensuring that providers have access to the latest drug information, safety updates, and clinical guidelines.
