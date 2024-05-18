Indignor House Wins 1st Place for the Dante Rossetti Award for Fish Scales
Lynn Yvonne Moon wins again at the Chanticleer Book Awards
Remember the newness and freshness of young love that we’ve all but forgotten.”VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, USA, May 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indignor House is excited and proud to announce that Fish Scales won big at the Chanticleer 2024 International Book awards. Fish Scales won 1st place for the Dante Rossetti young adult category. Lynn Yvonne Moon is an international fiction writer who resides in the United States. Her novel, Fish Scales, delves into the emotional battle we all must face when confronting death of a loved one.
How does Jarrod face life when everything he believes to be the truth was in fact a lie? And ... if there was a god, why did he allow his princess to die? Jarrod travels to Hawaii to lay to rest his goddess from the exotic far-away world only to return to solve the mystery behind her sudden death. Suffering through grief, denial, and anger, Jarrod bargains with the gods to help him tackle his depression. If he loved her enough when she was alive, could he love her enough to let her go? Readers will walk with Jarrod and Dru as they explore the wonders and excitement of romance.
Indignor House, founded in 2020, provides a home for established and new authors alike to work as a team to create concept art through words. They inspire their authors to connect with their readers with hard work and dedication. Indignor House is committed in providing the highest quality of support while standing within their pledge to uphold the highest of ethical values. They carry their authors’ voices while fostering an environment of freedom. With fresh ideas and expanded expression, Indignor House is changing our reading environment with each little step.
