Porter+Craig Film and Media is Proud to Distribute the Acclaimed New Film, "Silent Thunder"
Porter+Craig Film and Media, is excited to announce that they are distributing the enthralling Western/Horror film, "Silent Thunder."
We are proud to present this film to both the American and European markets, confident that it will resonate with audiences worldwide.”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Porter+Craig Film and Media, the front-runner in film and television distribution, is excited to announce that they are distributing the enthralling Western/Horror film, "Silent Thunder."
— Sgt. Major Keith L. Craig, CEO, of P+C Film and Media
Written and Directed by the talented, Isaac Medeiros, this gripping tale premiered at the Newport Beach Film Festival, and just had a packed Hollywood premiere on May 3rd at the historic Chinese Theatre, as a key feature of the prestigious Beverly Hills Film Festival.
Following these smashing successes on the festival circuit, "Silent Thunder" will now be premiering to the wider world this July -- with a multi-city and state theatrical release the starting July 19th, including a Hollywood premiere and Q&A with Director and Cast.
"Silent Thunder" follows the harrowing journey of U.S Marshal Spencer Sunday, played by veteran movie and TV star Ted McGinley (Apple TV's "Shrinking", "Revenge of the Nerds", "Married with Children"), who joins forces with two bank robbers in a daring mission to rescue five prostitutes who have been abducted by a gang of desert-dwelling, otherworldly monsters. Playing alongside McGinley, the film features an outstanding cast including Jack Lucarelli, Jonathan Stoddard, Laura James, Cassi Colvin, and Rich Turner, amongst others.
This thrilling film is further elevated by the meticulous cinematography and musical scores crafted by Medeiros and composer Miles Ito, respectively. "Silent Thunder" is far from just a film; it's a true expedition through intense emotions, gripping suspense, and heart-pounding action. Produced by Jack Lucarelli, Gigi Rice, Ted McGinley and Rich Turner, with Michael Lazari serving as Executive Producer, this film is a testament to the power of collaborative storytelling and innovative cinema.
"Porter+Craig Film and Media is committed to bringing unique and compelling stories to the screen. 'Silent Thunder' aligns perfectly with our vision, showcasing not only exceptional filmmaking but also the universal themes of courage, survival, and the human spirit," said Sgt. Major Keith L. Craig, CEO, Porter+Craig Film and Media. "We are proud to present this film to both the American and European markets, confident that it will resonate with audiences worldwide."
Headquartered in the cinematic heart of Beverly Hills, Porter+Craig is particularly thrilled to announce this theatrical release, underscoring its commitment to promoting local talent and cinematic masterpieces.
After its theatrical run, Porter+Craig is working to ensure that "Silent Thunder" will also be available this summer and fall across various digital platforms, so that all film fans can be introduced to this amazing, Tarantino-esque thrill ride.
About Porter+Craig Film and Media: Porter+Craig Film and Media is dedicated to discovering and distributing premium film and television content. With an eye for unique storytelling and cinematic excellence, Porter+Craig is at the forefront of introducing groundbreaking films to audiences across the globe.
For more information about "Silent Thunder" and other Porter+Craig Film and Media projects, please visit www.pcfilmandmedia.com
