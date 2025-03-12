"BLOODY MONEY" NOW STREAMING – A HARD-HITTING BROOKLYN CRIME THRILLER FROM THE PRODUCERS OF DOPE FIEND & DOPE KING

A gritty Brooklyn crime thriller, Bloody Money delivers high-stakes action and raw storytelling. Now streaming on Spectrum, Comcast, Fandango (Vudu), and more!

This isn’t just a crime story—it’s about humanity trapped in cycles of violence. We wanted to capture the raw, real Brooklyn experience.” — Brigid Turner, Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Porter+Craig Film & Media Distribution proudly presents Bloody Money , a gripping urban crime thriller that dives deep into Brooklyn's ruthless underworld. From acclaimed director Brigid Turner (HER: Micro-series) and producer Ephraim Benton, Bloody Money delivers a raw and visceral, unfiltered look at the struggle for power, survival, and the cost of loyalty.Now available for purchase on Spectrum, OnDemand, and Fandango Now (Vudu), Bloody Money is a must-watch for fans of high stakes crime thrillers and powerful storytelling.The film, starring Julito McCullum (Akeelah and the Bee, The Wire), Ephraim Benton (Baby Boy, Precious), Deleesa St. Agathe (The Circle) and Shawn Lindsey (Dope Fiend), also features a powerhouse supporting cast, and was written by Angelia Jackson. Bloody Money follows a botched home invasion that spirals into an all-out war between rival crews, tearing apart fragile alliances and forcing every player to choose between loyalty and self-preservation. With authentic Brooklyn locations, gritty action sequences, and emotionally charged performances, this film pulls no punches.Brigid Turner, Director: “This isn’t just a crime story—it’s about humanity trapped in cycles of violence. We wanted to capture the raw, real Brooklyn experience.”Ephraim Benton, Producer & Lead Actor: “We didn’t want to sugarcoat this world. Every decision in Bloody Money carries weight, and the audience will feel it.”Filmed on location in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. Bloody Money immerses viewers in the reality of Brooklyn’s streets, blending intense action, psychological depth, and a hauntingly authentic atmosphere.A Hard-Hitting Look at Crime & Consequences – Bloody Money doesn’t glamorize the streets—it exposes the reality of power struggles, ambition, and survival. Critics have called it “a visceral gut-punch of a thriller” and “Brooklyn crime cinema at its grittiest.”Distributed by Porter+Craig Film & Media, Bloody Money joins an elite slate of urban thrillers and gripping dramas that bring fresh, bold storytelling to audiences worldwide. The film is making waves as a must-watch crime drama, solidifying its place among the year’s most talked-about releases.

Bloody Money Official Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.