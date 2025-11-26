New inspirational movie A Christmas Prayer brings heartfelt Christmas romance to streaming this holiday season

A modern holiday romance about faith, forgiveness, and second chances from director Rasheeda Garner and creator Dr. Lydecia “Cookie” Holmes, now streaming!

Lydecia ‘Cookie’ Holmes brings the spirit of the season to everything she touches. Her heart for community, family, and redemption is felt in every frame” — Jeff Porter Co-Ceo of Porter+Craig Film and Media

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Porter+Craig Film and Media Distribution announces the streaming release of A Christmas Prayer, a warm, faith-tinged holiday romance directed by Rasheeda Garner and created, written, and executive produced by Dr. Lydecia “Cookie” Holmes. Along with Executive Producer and NBA veteran Richaun Holmes who also makes his acting debut in the film. The film is now available on Amazon and Fandango at Home (Vudu) and others, with additional platforms rolling out through the holiday window.Set against twinkling lights, family traditions, and second chances, A Christmas Prayer follows intersecting families and unexpected romances at Christmastime. Where grace, forgiveness, and renewed faith lead to a season of healing. The film features screen icon Tim Reid (WKRP in Cincinnati, Sister, Sister) and Academy Award–nominee Eric Roberts (Runaway Train, The Dark Knight), with Richard Holmes, Jr. serving as musical director for the film and Dre “Relentless” Holmes, a talented hip-hop artist making his acting debut in the film as well.Leading the ensemble are the film’s celebrated women: Flynn Hayward as Holly; Murray Gray playing Rachel, known for Netflix’s “GLOW”; Corinne Shor as a pivotal figure in the story’s emotional turn. Esteemed Director Racheeda Garner, Executive Producer Sonya Vaughn, PGA, Line-Producer Felicity LuHill and Executive Producer Dr. Lydecia “Cookie” Holmes whom shepherded the project from development through delivery.“Lydecia ‘Cookie’ Holmes brings the spirit of the season to everything she touches. Her heart for community, family, and redemption is felt in every frame,” said Jeff Porter Co-Ceo for Porter+Craig film and Media Distribution. “Partnering with director Rasheeda Garner gave this story a modern, joyful sensibility that audiences are already responding to.”The film’s director, Rasheeda Garner, is a writer-director-producer known for her authentic, character-centered filmmaking. “It was an honor to work with Dr. Holmes, my fellow producers, our phenomenal editor, and the splendidly talented cast and crew. I am proud of the work we did together and hope audiences enjoy our film.” Recent coverage around the film’s campaign and screenings has only spotlighted Ms. Garner’s leadership and craft, as she continues to build an audience in premium drama and feel-good features.A Christmas Prayer is now streaming on Amazon and Fandango at Home (Vudu), Cox, Comcast, Spectrum, with more digital retailers to follow throughout the season.Porter+Craig Film and Media Distribution: Porter+Craig is a full-service U.S. distribution and media company championing independent storytellers across theatrical, TVOD, AVOD, and emerging platforms. The company’s catalog spans award-winning dramas, docu-features, and culturally resonant stories that travel.Media ContactPorter+Craig Film and Media Distributionpress@pcfilmandmedia.com | www.pcfilmandmedia.com Asset requests: poster key art, stills, and trailer link available upon request.

A Christmas Prayer official trailer

