myCNAjobs Unveils 3.0 to Revolutionize Healthcare Recruitment Amid Workforce Crisis
In the midst of a severe healthcare workforce shortage, myCNAjobs, a MissionCare Collective company, proudly announces the launch of myCNAjobs 3.0.
In the midst of a severe healthcare workforce shortage, myCNAjobs, a MissionCare Collective company, proudly announces the launch of myCNAjobs 3.0. This groundbreaking update introduces advanced features aimed at helping healthcare providers better connect with the nation's largest network of direct care workers.
— Brandi Kurtyka
Addressing Urgent Needs in Healthcare Staffing
Recent studies underscore the critical need for innovative solutions in healthcare recruitment. Since 2023, the availability of home care workers per 100 patients has dropped nearly 12%, and a majority of nursing homes report significant vacancies. myCNAjobs 3.0 emerges as a timely solution, offering enhanced tools to streamline and improve the recruitment process.
"myCNAjobs 3.0 represents our unwavering commitment to bridging the gap between healthcare providers and dedicated professionals ready to serve," said Brandi Kurtyka, CEO of MissionCare Collective. "This launch isn't just an update; it's a revolution in healthcare recruitment, making it easier, faster, and more effective for our partners to recruit and retain qualified care workers."
Key Features of myCNAjobs 3.0
- Pre-screening: Receive applications from more vetted, higher-intent candidates, saving time and resources.
- Retention-Driven Recruitment: Enhanced tools to identify and recruit individuals dedicated to careers in care. Hires from myCNAjobs are 24% more likely to be retained at 90 days compared to other channels.
- Custom Alerts: Real-time or daily candidate notifications
- In-depth Research and Reports: Access comprehensive insights into industry trends and data-driven strategies.
- Integrations: New SMB and enterprise-level integrations
- Enhanced Support & Flexible Programs: A new, robust knowledge base
Ongoing Commitment to Innovation
"We’re privileged to serve over 8k healthcare providers nationwide and will continue to innovate to support and uplift the entire care ecosystem," added Kurtyka.
For more information about myCNAjobs 3.0, visit myCNAjobs.
About MissionCare Collective
MissionCare Collective is a mission-driven leader, helping companies transform their workforce. Through our innovative solutions - CoachUp Care, myCNAjobs, and MissionCare - we address critical workforce issues including high turnover, low employee satisfaction, recruitment chaos, disengagement, and lost revenue. Operating nationwide, we partner with 8K+ companies, connecting millions of healthcare workers to jobs, training, and to their employers, fostering a more connected and efficient workforce
