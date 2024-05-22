Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,968 in the last 365 days.

myCNAjobs Unveils 3.0 to Revolutionize Healthcare Recruitment Amid Workforce Crisis

myCNAjobs is the nation's largest network of direct care workers in the United States

Recruit Direct Care Workers

In the midst of a severe healthcare workforce shortage, myCNAjobs, a MissionCare Collective company, proudly announces the launch of myCNAjobs 3.0.

We’re privileged to serve over 8k healthcare providers nationwide and will continue to innovate to support and uplift the entire care ecosystem”
— Brandi Kurtyka
ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the midst of a severe healthcare workforce shortage, myCNAjobs, a MissionCare Collective company, proudly announces the launch of myCNAjobs 3.0. This groundbreaking update introduces advanced features aimed at helping healthcare providers better connect with the nation's largest network of direct care workers.

Addressing Urgent Needs in Healthcare Staffing

Recent studies underscore the critical need for innovative solutions in healthcare recruitment. Since 2023, the availability of home care workers per 100 patients has dropped nearly 12%, and a majority of nursing homes report significant vacancies. myCNAjobs 3.0 emerges as a timely solution, offering enhanced tools to streamline and improve the recruitment process.

"myCNAjobs 3.0 represents our unwavering commitment to bridging the gap between healthcare providers and dedicated professionals ready to serve," said Brandi Kurtyka, CEO of MissionCare Collective. "This launch isn't just an update; it's a revolution in healthcare recruitment, making it easier, faster, and more effective for our partners to recruit and retain qualified care workers."

Key Features of myCNAjobs 3.0

- Pre-screening: Receive applications from more vetted, higher-intent candidates, saving time and resources.


- Retention-Driven Recruitment: Enhanced tools to identify and recruit individuals dedicated to careers in care. Hires from myCNAjobs are 24% more likely to be retained at 90 days compared to other channels.

- Custom Alerts: Real-time or daily candidate notifications

- In-depth Research and Reports: Access comprehensive insights into industry trends and data-driven strategies.

- Integrations: New SMB and enterprise-level integrations

- Enhanced Support & Flexible Programs: A new, robust knowledge base

Ongoing Commitment to Innovation

"We’re privileged to serve over 8k healthcare providers nationwide and will continue to innovate to support and uplift the entire care ecosystem," added Kurtyka.

For more information about myCNAjobs 3.0, visit myCNAjobs.

About MissionCare Collective
MissionCare Collective is a mission-driven leader, helping companies transform their workforce. Through our innovative solutions - CoachUp Care, myCNAjobs, and MissionCare - we address critical workforce issues including high turnover, low employee satisfaction, recruitment chaos, disengagement, and lost revenue. Operating nationwide, we partner with 8K+ companies, connecting millions of healthcare workers to jobs, training, and to their employers, fostering a more connected and efficient workforce

Megan Anderson
MissionCare Collective
+1 773-592-3508
megan@missioncare.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

myCNAjobs Unveils 3.0 to Revolutionize Healthcare Recruitment Amid Workforce Crisis

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more