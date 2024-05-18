Xia Baolong completes sixth day of inspection tour in Macao

MACAU, May 18 - The Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, today conducted investigations and research on youth affairs and youth entrepreneurship issues in Macao.

In the morning, Director Xia, accompanied by the Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, and the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, had a breakfast meeting with some Macao delegates to the National People's Congress, some members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and representatives from a provincial-level CPPCC association. They discussed issues relating to social affairs in Macao.

Subsequently, Director Xia visited the Macao Young Entrepreneur Incubation Centre for the purposes of investigation and research, accompanied by the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong. They gained fresh insights into the services provided by the centre to support youth entrepreneurship, and the current situation and opportunities for youth entrepreneurship in Macao.

Additionally, Director Xia visited a youth-orientated network technology company. He heard firsthand about the company's journey from start-up, to development, then growth, and its current expansion into international markets, achieved with the support of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government.

In the afternoon, Director Xia, accompanied by Secretary Cheong, visited the archives of the Macao Daily News, to review records of Macao’s process of development over the past decades. Afterwards, Mr Xia the Macao Youth Development Services Centre, to learn more about youth affairs topics and services in Macao.

Director Xia will continue his inspection and research work tomorrow (19 May) before leaving Macao at the conclusion of his seven-day visit to the MSAR.