Ilham Aliyev attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the village of Karkhulu in Jabrayil district

AZERBAIJAN, May 18 - 18 May 2024, 13:17

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the village of Karkhulu in Jabrayil district.

The head of state received a briefing on the upcoming development work in the village.

Karkhulu, situated within the administrative boundaries of Jabrayil district, is bordered to the north by the Ahmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghbend highway and to the south and southeast by the Horadiz-Aghbend railway line.

The development plans for Karkhulu aim to cover an area of 313 hectares by 2040. This includes the construction of 940 individual houses and several multi-story residential buildings to accommodate 4,428 residents. The village infrastructure will include administrative buildings, community clubs, family and sports health centres, commercial and household service buildings, and small business facilities. Furthermore, the master plan entails the construction of two secondary schools and four kindergartens.

The initial phase of development, aligned with the First State Program on the Great Return until 2026, will cover an area of 125 hectares. Plans for this phase include the construction of 145 individual houses to accommodate 691 residents.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the village of Karkhulu.

