Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the internal road and communication network of the city of Zangilan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the internal road and communication network of the city of Zangilan.

Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, briefed the head of state on the upcoming developments.

The total length of the inner city roads in the project is 31 kilometers. In the first phase, 17.14 kilometers of roads will be constructed. These roads, with two and four lanes, will range in width from 18 to 34 meters. Bicycle and pedestrian lanes will be created along these roads, and greenery will be planted.

The head of state was also informed about the major repair works carried out on the Horadiz-Zangilan highway.

The major repair of the 61-kilometer Horadiz-Zangilan highway was carried out based on the relevant order of the head of state.