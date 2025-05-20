Submit Release
From Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi

AZERBAIJAN, May 20 - 20 May 2025, 15:00

His Excellency Mr. llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of your national holiday - 28 May - Independence Day, I am pleased to extend my congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan, on behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of Malawi and on my own behalf.

I avail myself of this opportunity to express my hope that the friendship and cooperation between the two countries will be further strengthened in line with the interests of our peoples in the coming years.

Please accept my best wishes for Your Excellency’s good health, and for tranquility and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

 

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera

President of the Republic of Malawi

