From Samantha Mostyn, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia
AZERBAIJAN, May 20 - 20 May 2025, 14:55
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to you, the Government and the people of Azerbaijan my warmest wishes, together with those of the Australian Government and people.
May I express my confidence that the friendly relations between our two countries will continue to prosper in the coming year.
Yours sincerely,
Samantha Mostyn
Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia
