From Samantha Mostyn, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia

AZERBAIJAN, May 20 - 20 May 2025, 14:55

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to you, the Government and the people of Azerbaijan my warmest wishes, together with those of the Australian Government and people.

May I express my confidence that the friendly relations between our two countries will continue to prosper in the coming year.

Yours sincerely,

 

Samantha Mostyn

Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia

