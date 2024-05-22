Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Offers Displaced Families in Gaza a Place to Call Home by Providing 100,000 Tents

LIFE Tents in Gaza

Assembling of Tents in Gaza

Children Near Tents Provided by LIFE in Gaza

Children in Gaza Playing Outside of Tents Provided by LIFE

With 1,000 Tents Already Sent Near Rafah, LIFE Continues its Ongoing Project to Supply 100,000 Shelters for Individuals and Families in Need in Gaza

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the crisis in Gaza continues to escalate, nearly 2 million displaced persons are in desperate need of shelter. This is especially true for families in Gaza who have endured profound losses—homes, belongings, loved ones, and any sense of security they once had. Families facing the relentless challenges of the Gaza crisis have found themselves now facing homelessness, exposing them to unforgiving elements.

In a compassionate response, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) sourced waterproof, weather-resistant tents that are 4mx4m and house up to five people at a time. The LIFE tents offer protection from the harsh elements, restoring a sense of security to people in Gaza despite the chaos that surrounds them.

To ensure the swift delivery of aid, LIFE is employing logistical efficiency by shipping the tents in containers, each containing 250 tents. LIFE’s target is to deliver 400 containers to address the current housing crisis in Gaza.

Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE, elaborates, "The situation in Gaza is critical and the need for shelter is urgent. We are committed to providing practical solutions to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the chaos in Gaza, and these winterized tents are a necessary step towards rebuilding lives."

With hopes of the border opening, LIFE also has an additional 4,000 tents on standby, waiting to be distributed in Gaza to the countless number of families in need of shelter. The most recent shipments of tents were delivered to families in a camp near Rafah who were without shelter. The tents were then put together with care and erected in a neighborhood-style design by the LIFE team. As the inhabitants settled in, children began to play, while a few women kindled flames for a meal. Across their faces, expressions of relief and gratitude could be seen. Thanks to LIFE and their generous donors, many displaced families in Gaza will finally have a place to rest their heads.

Based in Southfield, Michigan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization. It has earned a four-star rating and a 99% score from Charity Navigator. LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Hala Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok

Gaza Tents Distribution

You just read:

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Offers Displaced Families in Gaza a Place to Call Home by Providing 100,000 Tents

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Hala Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
Company/Organization
Life for Relief and Development
17300 w 10 mile road
southfield, Michigan, 48075
United States
+1 313-240-2762
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief. Over the past 32 years, LIFE has distributed over $595.7 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 55 countries. LIFE works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, LIFE rushes to answer the call for help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance. LIFE’s mission is deeply rooted in the belief that saving lives should be a priority of all mankind. For this reason, LIFE is dedicated to alleviating human suffering regardless of race, color, religion, or cultural background. In response to poverty, famine, social and economic turmoil, natural disasters, war, and other catastrophes, LIFE works to provide assistance to people across the globe by offering humanitarian services such as food, water, and temporary shelter as well as healthcare and education.

https://www.lifeusa.org/

More From This Author
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Offers Displaced Families in Gaza a Place to Call Home by Providing 100,000 Tents
Children in Gaza Celebrate the End of Ramadan Despite the Misery of the War
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Keeps Thousands of Youths in School in Mexico and Enhances Their Academic Scoring
View All Stories From This Author