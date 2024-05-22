Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Offers Displaced Families in Gaza a Place to Call Home by Providing 100,000 Tents
With 1,000 Tents Already Sent Near Rafah, LIFE Continues its Ongoing Project to Supply 100,000 Shelters for Individuals and Families in Need in GazaSOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the crisis in Gaza continues to escalate, nearly 2 million displaced persons are in desperate need of shelter. This is especially true for families in Gaza who have endured profound losses—homes, belongings, loved ones, and any sense of security they once had. Families facing the relentless challenges of the Gaza crisis have found themselves now facing homelessness, exposing them to unforgiving elements.
In a compassionate response, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) sourced waterproof, weather-resistant tents that are 4mx4m and house up to five people at a time. The LIFE tents offer protection from the harsh elements, restoring a sense of security to people in Gaza despite the chaos that surrounds them.
To ensure the swift delivery of aid, LIFE is employing logistical efficiency by shipping the tents in containers, each containing 250 tents. LIFE’s target is to deliver 400 containers to address the current housing crisis in Gaza.
Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE, elaborates, "The situation in Gaza is critical and the need for shelter is urgent. We are committed to providing practical solutions to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the chaos in Gaza, and these winterized tents are a necessary step towards rebuilding lives."
With hopes of the border opening, LIFE also has an additional 4,000 tents on standby, waiting to be distributed in Gaza to the countless number of families in need of shelter. The most recent shipments of tents were delivered to families in a camp near Rafah who were without shelter. The tents were then put together with care and erected in a neighborhood-style design by the LIFE team. As the inhabitants settled in, children began to play, while a few women kindled flames for a meal. Across their faces, expressions of relief and gratitude could be seen. Thanks to LIFE and their generous donors, many displaced families in Gaza will finally have a place to rest their heads.
Based in Southfield, Michigan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization. It has earned a four-star rating and a 99% score from Charity Navigator. LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
Hala Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok
Gaza Tents Distribution