Lukin Center Announces Therapeutic Creative Arts Camp For Children

The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy, a leader in evidence-based mental health services in Northern NJ, introduced their new Therapeutic Creative Arts Camp.

RIDGEWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scheduled from June 24 to June 28, 2024, this camp aims to support children aged 9-12, including but not limited to those facing social-emotional or neurodevelopmental challenges, through the transformative potential of the creative arts. It is a condensed, fun-filled therapeutic experience outside of the busy school schedule to create connections as we kick-off summer!The camp will be held in-person at the Lukin Center's Ridgewood location, 20 Wilsey Square, Ridgewood, NJ 07450, every day from Monday to Friday, 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. It promises a nurturing environment where children can explore their creativity, emotions, and social skills under the guidance of licensed professionals and creative arts therapists, Lauren Bomberg, LPC, BC-DMT and Courtney Medina, LPC, ATR.The Therapeutic Creative Arts Camp is designed to cater to a small group of 4-6 children, ensuring personalized attention and a safe space for expression and growth. Through a carefully curated program that includes art, movement and music, participants will have the opportunity to engage in activities that foster emotional resilience, improve behavioral responses, and enhance social interactions.Lauren Bomberg and Courtney Medina, with their extensive backgrounds in creative arts therapy, are uniquely qualified to lead this camp. Their approach is rooted in the belief that creative expression can serve as a powerful tool for personal development, especially for children who may benefit beyond a traditional talk-therapy setting.This camp is more than just a week-long event; it is a stepping stone towards empowerment for children and their families. By integrating therapeutic practices with creative arts, the camp aims to provide participants with strategies and skills that they can carry into their daily lives, promoting long-term well-being and success.The Lukin Center ( https://www.lukincenter.com ) is committed to creating a supportive community where children feel understood and valued, and where parents can find resources and support for navigating the complexities of raising children with unique needs.Spaces for the Therapeutic Creative Arts Camp are limited to ensure a highly personalized and effective therapeutic experience. Parents and guardians interested in registering their children for the camp or seeking more information are encouraged to call 201-409-0393 and be personally connected with the facilitators eager to hear your needs.About Lukin CenterThe Lukin Center for Psychotherapy, established in 2014 by Drs. Konstantin and Paula Lukin, has rapidly grown to become one of the largest psychotherapy practices in Northern New Jersey. With locations in Ridgewood, Hoboken, Montclair, Englewood, Westfield, and Jersey City, the center provides high-quality, evidence-based psychotherapy services to the communities of Essex, Bergen, Hudson, and Union Counties.Dedicated to the highest standards of care, the Lukin Center’s team of clinicians is selected for their extensive training, professional degrees, and the most up-to-date certifications. Emphasizing ongoing education and a highly individualized approach to mental health treatment, the Lukin Center is at the forefront of innovative and effective therapy practices.Committed to helping individuals heal, grow, and thrive, the Lukin Center upholds a mission to deliver compassionate, research-based treatment, supporting clients as they work towards the life-changing goals they desire.