Dynamic Marketing Inc. Unveils New Branding To Emphasize Core Values with new logo and name, DMI Appliance Group
At DMI, transparency is a cornerstone of our core values. Our brand name reflects our commitment to who we are.”HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic Marketing Incorporated (DMI) is excited to announce the launch of its strategic rebranding initiative. Starting in 2019, the company revisited its guiding principles, mission statement, and goals for the future, and as a result, it decided to create a new identity.
Moving forward, the company will operate as DMI Appliance Group to communicate its focus and offerings within the industry. This new identity also involves a refreshed, updated logo to symbolize the significant change. While the corporate name remains unchanged - Dynamic Marketing Inc. - the company will carry out day-to-day operations under the new identity.
Alan Joskowicz, Executive Director at DMI, said, "At DMI, transparency is a cornerstone of our core values. Our brand name reflects our commitment to who we are. We are dedicated to serving independent retailers by being a reliable and straightforward buying group, making it easy for them to partner with us".
DMI has a history of evolution and self-reflection. In its 67-year history, this marks company leadership's second significant rebranding effort. The first occurred in 1998 when Key Appliance became Dynamic Marketing Incorporated. This initiative represents the next phase in DMI's journey. Despite these changes, members can continue to rely on DMI as a trusted business partner.
About DMI Appliance Group: Since 1957, DMI Appliance Group has been a Buying Group cooperative that aims to help member independent appliance retailers compete with big-box competitors. Over the past six decades, the company has become the longest-running, continuously operating warehouse group in the U.S. Offering members access to appliances at the best prices, DMI also provides business support services, including marketing, floor planning, events, and more.
