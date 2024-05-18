Traveloka partners with Cebu Pacific to boost travel to the Philippines

VIETNAM, May 18 -

HCM CITY — Traveloka, the leading travel platform in Southeast Asia, has announced a strategic partnership with Filipino low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) to attract more foreign tourists to visit the Philippines by implementing an application programming interface that will allow inbound travellers to explore CEB flights through the travel app.

Aligned with Traveloka’s commitment to helping the tourism industry in Southeast Asia recover from the pandemic, this initiative is expected to positively contribute to the growth of Philippine tourism by making it easier for foreign tourists to explore the country's exciting destinations.

Apart from domestic tourists, travellers from Indonesia are among the top six countries traveling to the Philippines based on Cebu Pacific flight data, followed by travellers from Việt Nam, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Australia.

Philippines is a beautiful archipelago in Southeast Asia and is one of the top destinations for Vietnamese tourists. In the first three months of 2024, Việt Nam ranked 15th out of 233 countries for sending tourists to the Philippines, according to the Philippine Department of Tourism.

Previously, in December 2023, Cebu Pacific also opened a direct flight route connecting the capital city of Manila in the Philippines to Đà Nẵng with a frequency of three flights per day. Alongside CEB's collaboration with Traveloka, this event will contribute to bringing even more Vietnamese travellers to the Philippines.

Iko Putera, CEO of Transport Traveloka, said: “Our partnership with Cebu Pacific, one of the premier and most affordable airlines for the Philippines, will provide diverse possibilities for travellers and spearhead innovation to deliver optimal solutions for customers. We will also contribute to growth within the tourism industry in the Philippines and the wider region.”

Xander Lao, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Cebu Pacific, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Traveloka to support the local tourism industry and make traveling to the Philippines much easier.”

The partnership between Traveloka and Cebu Pacific offers international travellers additional flight choices to explore the Philippines and its incredible tourist spots. — VNS