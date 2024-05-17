Senate Bill 1182 Printer's Number 1602

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1602

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1182

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, PENNYCUICK, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON, BAKER AND

VOGEL, MAY 17, 2024

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 17, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), entitled

"An act reforming the law on medical professional liability;

providing for patient safety and reporting; establishing the

Patient Safety Authority and the Patient Safety Trust Fund;

abrogating regulations; providing for medical professional

liability informed consent, damages, expert qualifications,

limitations of actions and medical records; establishing the

Interbranch Commission on Venue; providing for medical

professional liability insurance; establishing the Medical

Care Availability and Reduction of Error Fund; providing for

medical professional liability claims; establishing the Joint

Underwriting Association; regulating medical professional

liability insurance; providing for medical licensure

regulation; providing for administration; imposing penalties;

and making repeals," in medical professional liability,

further providing for definitions and for expert

qualifications.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 503 of the act of March 20, 2002

(P.L.154, No.13), known as the Medical Care Availability and

Reduction of Error (Mcare) Act, is amended by adding a

definition to read:

Section 503. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

