Senate Resolution 280 Printer's Number 1608

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - Championship overall and second consecutive title; and

WHEREAS, For the first time in NCAA history, PSU featured two

four-time NCAA champions on its season roster; and

WHEREAS, Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks joined an elite

group of five other four-time NCAA champions, including Coach

Sanderson; and

WHEREAS, In his third appearance at the NCAA Championship

Tournament, PSU wrestler Beau Bartlett placed second in the 141-

pound division, earning the All-American distinction for the

second time; and

WHEREAS, In his first appearance at the NCAA Championship

Tournament, true freshman PSU wrestler Tyler Kasak placed third

in the 149-pound division, only the ninth wrestler in history to

do so after losing in the first round, earning the All-American

distinction for the first time; and

WHEREAS, In his second appearance at the NCAA Championship

Tournament, PSU wrestler Levi Haines placed first in the 157-

pound division, earning the All-American distinction for the

second time; and

WHEREAS, In his first appearance at the NCAA Championship

Tournament, PSU Wrestler Mitchell Mesenbrink placed second in

the 165-pound division, earning the All-American distinction for

the first time; and

WHEREAS, In his fourth appearance at the NCAA Championship

Tournament, PSU wrestler Carter Starocci placed first in the

174-pound division, defeating Pennsylvania native Rocco Welsh,

making him PSU's first four-time NCAA Champion, and earning the

All-American distinction for the fourth time; and

WHEREAS, In his fourth appearance at the NCAA Championship

Tournament, PSU wrestler Bernie Truax placed fifth in the 184-

