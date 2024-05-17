Senate Bill 1188 Printer's Number 1606

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - population.

(3) Applies creative and innovative approaches that

could significantly enhance access, increase efficiency or

improve service quality.

(f) Reports.--Each entity that is awarded a grant shall

prepare and submit a report to the department, the chairperson

and minority chairperson of the Aging and Youth Committee of the

Senate and the chairperson and minority chairperson of the

Children and Youth Committee of the House of Representatives on

an annual basis. The department shall publish the report on the

department's publicly accessible Internet website. The report

shall include all of the following:

(1) The total number of individuals who have been

provided services under the grant and unidentifiable

information about the kinship caregivers served through grant

funding, including gender, race, ethnicity, age, county of

residence, household size, approximate household income and

receipt of ongoing public assistance at the time services

were initiated.

(2) The outcomes of the cases of kinship caregivers who

have been provided services under paragraph (1).

(3) The type of issues addressed by the entity.

(4) The expenditure of grant money by the entity to

assist kinship caregivers throughout this Commonwealth.

(5) The number of instances when kinship caregivers

sought services from each entity but were not able to obtain

services and the reasons why services were not provided.

(6) The amount of unexpended grant money, if applicable.

(7) Recommendations for improvements to the access,

availability and delivery of services to kinship caregivers.

