Senate Bill 1188 Printer's Number 1606
(3) Applies creative and innovative approaches that
could significantly enhance access, increase efficiency or
improve service quality.
(f) Reports.--Each entity that is awarded a grant shall
prepare and submit a report to the department, the chairperson
and minority chairperson of the Aging and Youth Committee of the
Senate and the chairperson and minority chairperson of the
Children and Youth Committee of the House of Representatives on
an annual basis. The department shall publish the report on the
department's publicly accessible Internet website. The report
shall include all of the following:
(1) The total number of individuals who have been
provided services under the grant and unidentifiable
information about the kinship caregivers served through grant
funding, including gender, race, ethnicity, age, county of
residence, household size, approximate household income and
receipt of ongoing public assistance at the time services
were initiated.
(2) The outcomes of the cases of kinship caregivers who
have been provided services under paragraph (1).
(3) The type of issues addressed by the entity.
(4) The expenditure of grant money by the entity to
assist kinship caregivers throughout this Commonwealth.
(5) The number of instances when kinship caregivers
sought services from each entity but were not able to obtain
services and the reasons why services were not provided.
(6) The amount of unexpended grant money, if applicable.
(7) Recommendations for improvements to the access,
availability and delivery of services to kinship caregivers.
