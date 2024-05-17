Senate Resolution 286 Printer's Number 1618
PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1618
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
286
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, SANTARSIERO, COMITTA,
HAYWOOD, DUSH, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, KANE, PENNYCUICK,
MARTIN, VOGEL, COSTA AND BOSCOLA, MAY 17, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 17, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of May 5 through 11, 2024, as "Jewish Day
Schools Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is home to 30 Jewish day schools, and
enrollment in Jewish day schools in Pennsylvania is at an all-
time high; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is home to more than 440,000 people of
Jewish faith or ancestry who have strengthened the fabric of
this Commonwealth and whose community schools help to continue
passing on the culture, religion and language to the future
generations of Jewish Pennsylvanians; and
WHEREAS, Jewish education plays a unique role in the
continued vitality of the American Jewish community, providing a
sense of Jewish pride and an immersive and content-rich Jewish
environment that has impacted generations of Jewish learners and
leaders; and
WHEREAS, Jewish day schools, like Jewish houses of worship
and other Jewish institutions, have increasingly been the target
