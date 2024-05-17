Senate Bill 1194 Printer's Number 1613
PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1613
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1194
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK,
J. WARD AND ROBINSON, MAY 17, 2024
REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, MAY 17, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Titles 30 (Fish) and 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in enforcement, further providing for
powers and duties of waterways conservation officers and
deputies; and, in enforcement, further providing for powers
and duties of enforcement officers.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 901(c) of Title 30 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 901. Powers and duties of waterways conservation officers and
deputies.
* * *
(c) Exception to the prohibition of interception and
disclosure of communications.--A waterways conservation officer
whose duty it is to enforce this title and who has received
training on the use of body cameras in a course approved by the
Pennsylvania State Police shall be defined as a law enforcement
officer for the purpose of 18 Pa.C.S. § 5704(16)(iii) (relating
to exceptions to prohibition of interception and disclosure of
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19