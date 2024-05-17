Submit Release
Senate Bill 1194 Printer's Number 1613

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1613

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1194

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK,

J. WARD AND ROBINSON, MAY 17, 2024

REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, MAY 17, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Titles 30 (Fish) and 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in enforcement, further providing for

powers and duties of waterways conservation officers and

deputies; and, in enforcement, further providing for powers

and duties of enforcement officers.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 901(c) of Title 30 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 901. Powers and duties of waterways conservation officers and

deputies.

* * *

(c) Exception to the prohibition of interception and

disclosure of communications.--A waterways conservation officer

whose duty it is to enforce this title and who has received

training on the use of body cameras in a course approved by the

Pennsylvania State Police shall be defined as a law enforcement

officer for the purpose of 18 Pa.C.S. § 5704(16)(iii) (relating

to exceptions to prohibition of interception and disclosure of

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Senate Bill 1194 Printer's Number 1613

