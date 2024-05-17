Senate Bill 1199 Printer's Number 1622
PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - business or other entity a price through the use of an event
ticket platform, lodging platform or food delivery platform that
does not prominently display the total price when the consumer
is first shown a price of a product or service, including
mandatory fees or charges that do not vary by consumer choices,
except for any taxes or fees imposed on the consumer by a
government or quasi-government entity or assessment fees of a
government-created special district or program, or that does not
prominently display mandatory fees or charges, including any
taxes or fees imposed on the consumer by a government or quasi-
government entity or assessment fees of a government-created
special district or program, associated with the sale of the
product or service prior to purchase. Notwithstanding the above,
this subclause does not require a food delivery platform to
include the fees it charges for providing its services in the
price of goods shown to the consumer, provided that any
mandatory fees are displayed to the consumer before the
transaction is completed. As used in this subclause:
(A) "Accommodations booking platform" means a business that
operates or provides an Internet website, software application
for a mobile device, other digital platform or any other service
for the purpose of searching for hotel, motel, inn, resort,
guest house, bed and breakfast establishment, hostelry or other
temporary lodging rooms and homestays for consumers to rent.
(B) "Food delivery platform" means a business that operates
or provides an Internet website, software application for a
mobile device or other digital platform for the purpose of
facilitating the delivery of food and beverages to consumers.
The term shall not include direct delivery from a retail food
establishment or retail food facility as those terms are defined
20240SB1199PN1622 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30