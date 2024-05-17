Senate Bill 1199 Printer's Number 1622

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - business or other entity a price through the use of an event

ticket platform, lodging platform or food delivery platform that

does not prominently display the total price when the consumer

is first shown a price of a product or service, including

mandatory fees or charges that do not vary by consumer choices,

except for any taxes or fees imposed on the consumer by a

government or quasi-government entity or assessment fees of a

government-created special district or program, or that does not

prominently display mandatory fees or charges, including any

taxes or fees imposed on the consumer by a government or quasi-

government entity or assessment fees of a government-created

special district or program, associated with the sale of the

product or service prior to purchase. Notwithstanding the above,

this subclause does not require a food delivery platform to

include the fees it charges for providing its services in the

price of goods shown to the consumer, provided that any

mandatory fees are displayed to the consumer before the

transaction is completed. As used in this subclause:

(A) "Accommodations booking platform" means a business that

operates or provides an Internet website, software application

for a mobile device, other digital platform or any other service

for the purpose of searching for hotel, motel, inn, resort,

guest house, bed and breakfast establishment, hostelry or other

temporary lodging rooms and homestays for consumers to rent.

(B) "Food delivery platform" means a business that operates

or provides an Internet website, software application for a

mobile device or other digital platform for the purpose of

facilitating the delivery of food and beverages to consumers.

The term shall not include direct delivery from a retail food

establishment or retail food facility as those terms are defined

20240SB1199PN1622 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30