Senate Bill 1200 Printer's Number 1629

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - (c) Driver education curriculum and testing.--The department

shall develop the driver education curriculum and standards for

testing of driver education instructors, which may include

provision for the following:

(1) An abbreviated license process for applicants who

previously have been licensed under the act of January 18,

1952 (1951 P.L.2128, No.605), referred to as the Private

Driver Education or Training School Act.

(2) An abbreviated license process for licensure as a

private driver education school or as a driver education

instructor for applicants that have been authorized to

administer third-party drivers' licensing exams, as permitted

by section 1508 (relating to examination of applicant for

driver's license).

(3) Multiple driver education instructor testing

locations that strategically include all regions of this

Commonwealth. At no point shall there be only one driver

education instructor testing location within this

Commonwealth.

(4) The development of an electronic version of the

examination required for licensure as a driver education

instructor.

(5) Prohibiting a driver education instructor from

administering a third-party drivers' licensing exam, as

permitted by section 1508, and the driver education

curriculum to the same prospective licensed driver.

(6) Requiring an applicant for licensure as a driver

education instructor to complete a private driver education

school's training program before obtaining a department-

issued license.

