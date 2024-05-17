Senate Bill 1200 Printer's Number 1629
PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - (c) Driver education curriculum and testing.--The department
shall develop the driver education curriculum and standards for
testing of driver education instructors, which may include
provision for the following:
(1) An abbreviated license process for applicants who
previously have been licensed under the act of January 18,
1952 (1951 P.L.2128, No.605), referred to as the Private
Driver Education or Training School Act.
(2) An abbreviated license process for licensure as a
private driver education school or as a driver education
instructor for applicants that have been authorized to
administer third-party drivers' licensing exams, as permitted
by section 1508 (relating to examination of applicant for
driver's license).
(3) Multiple driver education instructor testing
locations that strategically include all regions of this
Commonwealth. At no point shall there be only one driver
education instructor testing location within this
Commonwealth.
(4) The development of an electronic version of the
examination required for licensure as a driver education
instructor.
(5) Prohibiting a driver education instructor from
administering a third-party drivers' licensing exam, as
permitted by section 1508, and the driver education
curriculum to the same prospective licensed driver.
(6) Requiring an applicant for licensure as a driver
education instructor to complete a private driver education
school's training program before obtaining a department-
issued license.
