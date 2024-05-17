UNOTheatre Summer Musical Theatre Academy Announces Third Season

The University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO) College of Communication, Fine Arts, and Media; The School of the Arts; and UNOTheatre in partnership with RiverFront Omaha; Nebraska Humane Society; KVNO Classical Radio 90.7; and Omaha South High School announces the UNOTheatre Summer Musical Theatre Academy 2024.

In 2024, the UNOTheatre SMTA will present the highly acclaimed, popular Legally Blonde, the Musical featuring high school performers and technicians from the Omaha area at the Gene Leahy Mall Pavilion on Monday, July 8 at 8:30 P.M. The production will feature an all-professional orchestra led by Musical Director Tyler Gruttemeyer and a staging by Seattle based Omaha native VJ Orduna with choreography by Julian Adair.

Legally Blonde is a 2007 musical with music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach. It is based on the novel Legally Blonde by Amanda Brown and the 2001 film of the same name.

For the third year, UNO Theatre’s program joins with RiverFront Omaha and the Omaha Symphony for the Independence Day Celebration weekend, July 4 – 8.

The UNOT SMTA is a five-week tuition free intensive training program in musical and technical theatre led by professionals from around the country. Omaha native and Broadway veteran, Q Smith returns with Lawrence Stallings to lead a series of workshops and work with Legally Blonde’s directorial team.

Spring auditions and interviews culminated in the selection of 45 students from 13 Omaha area high schools. Students will rehearse, perform, and receive training in every element of theatre including acting, dance, singing, costume and set building, lighting and sound design, and stage management. The SMTA staff is comprised of Broadway professionals, UNO faculty, Omaha high school teachers, and UNO students.

This year’s academy includes students from the Omaha, Ralston, Westside, Millard, Blair, and Fremont school districts