ThreeBestRated® Award-Winning IT Service Provider Neolore Networks Inc. Explains The Benefits Of Managed IT Services

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 18, 2024

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the crucial role of IT technology in the business world, most people fail to grasp its true potential. In the digital era, opting for managed IT services is of utmost importance for any type of business owner to foster growth. “Managed IT services empower business owners to focus on core competencies by providing expert support, scalable solutions, and enhanced security, " says Jim Stackhouse, the founder and Chief Technologist at NeoLore Networks. He highlights that small businesses face data breach costs of around $4.45 million.

Managed IT services will provide effective cybersecurity measures to safeguard and leverage anyone’s business to the next level. Managed IT services simply means outsourcing a business’s IT functions to a third-party provider, instead of relying solely on the internal IT resources. The IT services that businesses can outsource, include cybersecurity, data backup, network monitoring, cloud computing, and help desk support.

Jim delights in elucidating the potential advantages of managed IT services to give his clients a better understanding of its significance to their business.

>> Cuts Down Expenses
Internal IT resources need operational expenses and costly infrastructure investments, along with a large team to manage which leads to significant amounts spent on salary. When comparing these factors, managed IT services provide cost-effective solutions, as most often they come with predictable monthly packages.

>> Security is the Topmost Concern
Enhanced security is another reason to go with outsourcing IT services, as managed IT services experts can bring in the most advanced security measures and practices that ensure safety, data confidentiality, and integrity to protect the business of any types and sizes, against all cyber threats.
Scalability

Jim explains, "As the business expands, so do the IT requirements.” Anyone has to scale this growth and adapt necessary solutions. Outsourcing the IT services facilitates scalability, which easily scales up and down the IT resources and offers services to accommodate changing requirements without the burden of any infrastructure updates and expansions.”

>> Expert-level Care
Partnering with Managed IT service providers comes with the advantage of working with a team of IT professionals in various disciplines, which provide strategic guidance, full-fledged technical support, and innovative solutions, tailored to the specific needs of each business.

Jim added, “By hiring a managed services provider, businesses can free up internal resources and focus on core competencies.” With the experts handling most day-to-day management tasks, business owners can concentrate on the other important tasks hassle-free.

About NeoLore Network Inc.
NeoLore Network Inc. is a 100% locally owned company with a core objective of providing excellent and reliable IT services to its clients. Each expert in their team possesses valuable knowledge and significant experience in various disciplines and can provide personalized IT support and management that fits everyone's budget. Be it a large enterprise or small business, they guarantee effective and smart IT solutions.

NeoLore’s exceptional performance has garnered them several prestigious awards. In 2024, they secured a spot in ThreeBestRated® listing as the top IT service provider in the Ottawa region. They have been featured in the Innovate® publishing series Innovate™ Ottawa. Their accolades include the Consumer Choice Awards' Best in Ottawa 2022 Award and more.

The specialization of NewLore lies in IT support, consulting, and outsourcing IT, help desk support, network support, cyber security, and cloud services. NeoLore is located at 2781 Lancaster Road, Suite 302, Ottawa, ON, K1B 1A7. They also have a branch at 16192 Coastal Highway, Lewes, Delaware, 19958 to extend their services to US clients. Know more at: https://neolore.com/

