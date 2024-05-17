Submit Release
Attack at the Ulu Tiram Police Station in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on 17 May 2024

Singapore strongly condemns the attack that took place at Ulu Tiram police station in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on 17 May 2024, which led to the death of two police officers and injured another. We extend our sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families, and wish the injured officer a speedy recovery.

           

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore Consulate General in Johor Bahru, is monitoring the situation in Johor Bahru.

 

Singaporeans in or travelling to Malaysia are advised to exercise vigilance and take all necessary precautions to ensure their personal safety. Singaporeans who travel to Malaysia should eRegister with MFA through our website (https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg) so that we can contact and assist you in an emergency. We also encourage all Singaporeans travelling abroad to purchase comprehensive medical and travel insurance.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

17 MAY 2024

