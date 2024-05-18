Hà Nội calls for investments in six urban areas projects

VIETNAM, May 18 -

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is calling for investment in six urban areas projects in Đông Anh District worth a total of VNĐ34 trillion (US$1.3 billion).

The areas looking for support are the G3 New Urban Area covering nearly 80ha in Kim Chung, Đại Mạch communes, G13 covering more than 44ha in Mai Lâm and Đông Hội, G8 46.6ha in Kim Nỗ and Kim Chung, and G17 in Nam Hồng.

The others are two social housing projects in Star City Tiên Dương in Tiên Dương Communce and Green Link City in Tiên Dương.

Other projects in the include infrastructure, transport, shopping centres, wholesale markets, hotels and parks.

Recently, Hà Nội is also seeking investors for a smart-ecological urban area project in Đông Anh District covering 268ha in Tàm Xá, Vĩnh Ngọc and Xuân Canh worth an estimated VNĐ35 trillion. The project is a part of Hồng (Red) River subregion planning.

Hà Nội is aiming to raise the status of Đông Anh from a rural district to an urban district by 2025 with a large sum of investments in infrastructure system development planned in recent years.

In July, Hà Nội approved the project of building the Belt Road No 3 passing through Đông Anh District worth nearly VNĐ5 trillion.

The capital city also plans to build three bridges over Hồng River to connect Đông Anh with the city’s centre. — VNS