Promoting e-commerce human resources training in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, May 18 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's e-commerce sector is growing strongly and is forecast to continue improving in the second quarter of this year.

Along with the growth, the issue of training high-quality human resources for the sector is one of the key factors in meeting the strong development needs of e-commerce and the digital economy.

To better exploit the advantages of each region, significantly contributing to economic growth and social development, the issue of regional linking and training human resources in e-commerce development is crucial, according to the Việt Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

E-commerce staff are quite young and can quickly accept new technology, which could start businesses in the digital environment.

These are very favourable factors for e-commerce human resource training activities in Việt Nam, according to iDEA.

To develop sustainable e-commerce, recently, many localities have issued e-commerce development plans for this year in their areas; in particular, training and improving the quality of human resources in e-commerce is one of the important contents, given top priority by the localities.

HCM City People's Committee recently issued the e-commerce development plan for the city this year.

According to the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade, the capital city targets 2,000 organisations, individuals, businesses, business households, state management officials, and students participating in training courses on applying e-commerce.

It will also expand consumption markets for agricultural products, handicrafts, OCOP products, and consumer products through e-commerce channels; and promote cross-border e-commerce transactions to help businesses promote the export of goods through conferences, seminars and training.

To support local State management agencies to update new policies on e-commerce as well as support businesses in overcoming difficulties in production and business, the iDEA’s E-commerce Development Centre (EcomViet) has co-ordinated with departments, cross-border e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Alibaba and domestic e-commerce platforms to organise and deploy a series of e-commerce connection programmes combined with e-commerce training and coaching in a number of provinces and cities across the country.

A report from the Department of Industry and Trade of Bắc Giang Province shows that 100 per cent of the province's key and typical products have been available on e-commerce platforms and social networking platforms.

Lychee consumption on e-commerce sites increased 1,000 times last year compared to the previous season, reaching over 8,000 tonnes.

Of which, more than eight tonnes of lychees were exported to European countries via e-commerce platforms, at the same time reaching many customers around the world.

To have positive results in consuming and exporting agricultural products through e-commerce platforms, the provincial Department of Industry and Trade has implemented synchronous measures.

In particular, special attention is paid to coordinating with e-commerce platforms to organise training for a number of cooperatives and lychee farmers in Lục Ngạn District, instructing livestream skills, order receipt, deal finalisation, packaging, delivery and payment.

Notably, Bắc Giang has selected and supported 15 businesses and co-operatives that produce and consume agricultural products and key products in the province to build online brand identities and promote and consume products and goods on e-commerce trading floors such as voso.vn, postmart.vn, sendo.vn, san24h.vn, shopee.vn, lazada.vn.

It has also supported one provincial enterprise to participate in the international e-commerce platform Alibaba.com.

Currently, Bắc Giang has nearly 115,000 businesses, co-operatives, and households that have created accounts and performed transactions on e-commerce platforms.

However, the Công An Nhân Dân (Public Security) online newspaper quoted Vũ Thanh Loan, representative of the Lào Cai Department of Industry and Trade, as saying that currently, the province had many typical OCOP products but the output for local products was still mainly through trade promotion fairs and small distributors, some had started selling through social networking sites and e-commerce platforms, but not many.

Most business households and small and medium-sized enterprises did not understand the processes and regulations to put products on e-commerce platforms, she said.

Therefore, training and supporting businesses to sell on e-commerce platforms would strongly promote output for local products, helping businesses increase revenue and move towards sustainable business development, she noted. — VNS