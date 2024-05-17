Submit Release
Request for Tender - RFT/ICRC/GVA24/00038 - 3-year Frame Agreement - Multi-purpose Tent 45m2

Dear Madam/Sir,

The International Committee of the Red Cross is pleased to invite you to participate in a Request for Tender (RFT/ICRC/GVA24/00038) to establish a new 3-year Framework Agreement for Multi-purpose Tent 45m2.

Please find all pertinent information and the related supporting documents for this tender as attached.

The closing date for submission of the sample and the commercial offer together with the requested documents is: June 18, 2024 at 14:00 (Geneva time).

Should you have any questions about the content of the tender, please don't hesitate to contact us via: gva_logpurchcontracts_services@icrc.org.

