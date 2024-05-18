California Bar Postpones Vote on Cutting Ties With NCBE

(Subscription required) Up for vote was to enter into an agreement of a maximum of $1.475 million annually for five years with Kaplan North America LLC to develop and administer its own bar exam in place of the MBE or the incoming NextGen exam.
