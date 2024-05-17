Tentative Agreement Reached Between Government And Teacher Bargaining Committees

CANADA, May 18 - Released on May 17, 2024

A tentative agreement between the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee and the Teachers' Bargaining Committee has been reached following recent negotiations.

The tentative agreement encompasses various key matters discussed during recent negotiations, reflecting the collaborative efforts of both parties to address the needs of students, families, and teachers across Saskatchewan.

"I want to thank parents, teachers, and students for their patience during this process," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "I am hopeful that the tentative agreement will be finalized so that predictability is provided to families and teachers."

Details of the tentative agreement will be documented in a timely manner to prepare for ratification.

-30-

