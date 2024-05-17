IBWC maintenance leads to temporary suspension of CBP operations at Amistad Dam international crossing

DEL RIO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protections, Office of Field Operations, Laredo Field Office, will temporarily suspend operations at Amistad Dam crossing in support of International Boundary and Water Commission performing routine maintenance.

Effective on Monday, May 20, 2024, the Amistad Dam International crossing, located on Texas Spur 349 in Del Rio, Texas, will be temporarily closed and cease all normal operations. The Amistad Dam International crossing is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, May 25, 2024. This most recent closure is due to maintenance being conducted by the International Boundary and Water Commission.

Hours at the Del Rio Port of Entry as well as cargo operations remain unaffected.

CBP would like to remind the traveling public the importance of obtaining and utilizing their equipped radio frequency identification documents (RFID) such as U.S. passport cards and newer versions (i.e., since 2011) of the border crossing card and resident alien card, to utilize the Ready Lanes and for travelers to have their entry documents ready as they approach the booth to facilitate their processing. Travelers may also monitor the wait times at the Del Rio Port of Entry to using the following link: https://bwt.cbp.gov/index.html

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.