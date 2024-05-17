Governor Abbott Appoints McDowall To Texas Academy Of Mathematics And Science Advisory Board

TEXAS, May 17 - May 17, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Michael “Andy” McDowall to the Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science Advisory Board for a term set to expire on May 2, 2030. The Board advises the dean of the academy on admission policies, curriculum, and other policies regarding the academy.

Michael “Andy” McDowall of Seguin is a software developer and former student regent for the University of North Texas (UNT) System Board of Regents. McDowall received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from UNT.