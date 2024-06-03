Advanced Material Solutions Following SAMPE® 2024
Interstate Advanced Materials spotlights advanced material solutions following the SAMPE® 2024 conference in Long Beach, California.
IPX 2000® is an advanced polyethylene compound engineered to enhance UHMW's abrasion resistance and UV stability while preserving its other exceptional qualities.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Advanced Materials spotlights advanced material solutions following the SAMPE® 2024 conference, which ran from May 20th to May 23rd in Long Beach, California. Hosted by the Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering, SAMPE® brought together leading professionals, engineers, scientists, and students from throughout the advanced materials and processing industries to discover new product innovations and take part in educational workshops and networking opportunities.
— Christopher Isar
Interstate Advanced Materials provides IPX 2000® UHMW to meet the demanding requirements of the advanced materials and processing industries. IPX 2000® is an advanced polyethylene compound engineered to enhance UHMW's abrasion resistance and UV stability while preserving its other exceptional qualities. It features a significantly lower coefficient of friction than traditional UHMW, nylon, and acetal. With low moisture absorption, superior chemical resistance, and self-lubricating properties, IPX 2000® is UV-stabilized for extended outdoor use and is an ideal replacement for metal components, including gears, springs, plates, bushings, and housings.
Natural PEEK sheet delivers one of the highest levels of heat resistance and mechanical strength available in the advanced materials industry. A high-performance material, PEEK features exceptional thermal stability and can consistently operate in temperatures up to 480°F. It offers outstanding chemical and wear resistance and is a robust alternative to metal and stainless steel parts. PEEK's durability and versatility make it a preferred choice for applications such as bearings, pistons, compressors, and other processing components.
Hydlar® Z nylon is a wear-resistant and versatile solution used in the advanced materials and processing industries for conveyor technologies, power engineering, mechanical engineering, and gear manufacturing. Enhanced with aramid fibers, Hydlar® Z lasts up to 20 times longer than unfilled nylon and features exceptional toughness, abrasion resistance, and dimensional stability. It is a great fit for bearing and wear applications that see continuous wear and abrasion and is a suitable replacement for metal bearings and bushings. Hydlar® Z exhibits greater strength than glass-filled nylon and is capable of withstanding higher temperatures.
Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to connecting with advanced material and processing experts in the wake of SAMPE® to help find solutions for current industry challenges. The company remains committed to helping the advanced materials and processing sectors develop a greater understanding of the benefits provided by plastics and composites. Advanced materials and processing professionals seeking ways to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on IPX 2000® UHMW, PEEK, Hydlar® Z, and more with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.
Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.
Stephen Sowinski
Interstate Advanced Materials
+1 800-742-3444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube