ServiceStock to Launch the Ultimate Digital Marketplace for Stock Photography and Creative Services
Kickstarter Campaign Launch Set for June 4, 2024
Together, we weave tapestries of emotion, intrigue, and authenticity that resonate with audiences worldwide.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ServiceStock is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its Kickstarter campaign, aimed at revolutionizing the way people find and connect with high-quality stock images and creative service contributors. The campaign will launch on June 4, 2024, and early supporters can secure an exclusive early bird discount by opting in at https://servicestock.info/servicestock/
— Louis Renaldo, co-founder of ServiceStock
ServiceStock is a comprehensive online digital marketplace that caters to both B2B and B2C clients, including IT/tech companies, creative agencies, e-commerce and movie businesses, news media entities, bloggers, writers, and general businesses needing basic website content. The platform provides an extensive range of creative services, allowing users to access and purchase stock photography, graphic design, videography, digital services, cinematography, and filmmaking all in one place. Every customer and contributor can sign up for free, making it accessible for everyone.
Key features of ServiceStock include:
- Photography: Browse and purchase a wide range of portraits, models, and landscapes.
- Graphic Design: Access logo design, t-shirt design, and interactive design contests, supported by AI tools.
- Videography: Create, manage, and share videos with ease, using a beautifully organized video library.
- Digital Services: Find talent across various categories including UX design, software development, and web design.
- Cinematography & Filmmaking: A platform for visual storytellers to publish and collaborate on film projects.
By supporting ServiceStock on Kickstarter, backers will not only help bring this innovative project to life but also gain access to exclusive rewards. Some of the exciting rewards include free downloads of stock media assets and instant access links, a 1-year subscription for photo and graphic image downloads at competitive rates; a 1-year subscription for both image and video downloads, including HD video content; and a 1-year subscription with unlimited downloads, marketing support, and lifetime access to services without limitations.
“ServiceStock represents the power of storytelling to bridge hearts and minds,” said Louis Renaldo, co-founder of ServiceStock. “My passion for storytelling, collaboration, and authenticity drives our mission to create a platform where creative professionals can thrive. Together, we weave tapestries of emotion, intrigue, and authenticity that resonate with audiences worldwide.”
ServiceStock stands out from other stock content services by offering digital services, facilitating communication between customers and contributors, and providing tailored specialist services. This unique platform allows for the creation of customized content and provides opportunities for contributors to earn income through their digital products.
ServiceStock is not just a marketplace; it’s a movement. By supporting the Kickstarter campaign, backers will become part of a community that values innovation, creativity, and collaboration. Secure an early bird discount today by visiting https://servicestock.info/servicestock/
About ServiceStock
ServiceStock is a digital marketplace designed to bring high-quality stock photography and creative services to businesses and individuals worldwide. The mission is to connect talented contributors with customers in need of unique digital content and services. For more information, please visit https://servicestock.info.
###
Louis Renaldo
ServiceStock
+1 856-332-9054
info@louisrenaldo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram