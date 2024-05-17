Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens for Historic Sale at Sotheby’s London

Migdale Castle, 3872-3874 Route 44, Millbrook, New York

The groundbreaking event is the first-ever exhibition of luxury real estate to gavel live in Europe at Sotheby’s since its inception in 1744

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curating the very best-in-class, Sotheby's Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the opening of bidding for the marquee offerings as part of its inaugural ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ sale at Sotheby’s London as it continues to set new benchmarks for the industry. As the first-ever first-ever exhibition of luxury real estate to gavel live in Europe at Sotheby’s since its inception in 1744, the evening sale will feature a handcrafted curation of Sotheby’s International Realty listings representing some of the finest properties available from across the globe.

Held as part of Sotheby's ‘The Luxury Sales,’ a series spanning Hong Kong, London, Paris, and New York, properties will be on public view at Sotheby’s New Bond Street location beginning 24 May, displayed alongside fine art, jewelry, watches, designer handbags, and more. This unique integration highlights the seamless blend of modernity and tradition that defines the Sotheby's brand.

Bidding for ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ will culminate live on 30 May.

The sale’s ‘Important Global Properties’ collection will continue online, with bidding closing between 17-24 June. As the only international auction house to hold dedicated sales of Irish Art, the sale further coincides with Sotheby’s exhibitions of its Modern British & Irish Art sales.

“Our global sales continue to be our most highly sought-after events. On the heels of our groundbreaking auction at Sotheby’s Hong Kong, we’re honored to celebrate another monumental achievement with Sotheby’s in London. The marquee offerings in our inaugural sale will mark the first time luxury real estate will gavel on the auction stage of the renowned auction house in its 280-year history in Europe,” stated Krystal Aeby, president of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Our revolutionary auctions with Sotheby’s continue to redefine the luxury real estate landscape, and this moment in time is a testament to our dedication to excellence, our commitment to breaking barriers, and our collective continuance to making history."

As the world’s premier luxury real estate marketplace, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is no stranger to representing exceptional properties. Notably, the firm recently successfully auctioned ‘La Dune’' on famed Gin Lane in Southampton at Sotheby’s New York for a record-breaking US$88.48 million in January 2024.

Headlining the upcoming sale are an expansive, 34,000-square-foot, 200-acre circa 1927 castle in upstate New York with sweeping Catskills views and a magnificent Tuscan-style residence located in Potomac, Maryland.

Migdale Castle, located at 3872-3874 Route 44 in the Village of Millbrook, New York, is one of the Hudson Valley’s most iconic properties. Sitting on almost 200 acres of land that are broken into two parcels—one +/- 68.34 -acre piece, and an adjacent +/- 129-acre piece, available for separate sales or together as a unit—the home exists as an expansive four-story residence that occupies 34,000 square feet and encompasses 29 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 12 full baths, six half baths, and 12 fireplaces, 5,000-bottle wine cellar, a 13-seat media room, an athletic room, a golf simulator, and an elevator. A winding private driveway marks the entrance to the property, leading to a renovated 5,000 square-foot gatehouse and opening up to sweeping vistas of over 100 acres of meticulously manicured lawns and beautiful gardens, as well as stunning views of the Catskill Mountains.

The residence has a storied past. Its cornerstone was laid in 1927 by the daughter of Andrew Carnegie, who aimed to evoke the grandeur of another famous Carnegie property, Skibo Castle in Scotland. Acquired by its present owners in 2000, they embarked on a four-year renovation project, expanding the property with an additional 100-acre lot to its existing 200 acres, resulting in the unveiling of one of Millbrook’s premier and most expansive estates.

Offered in cooperation with co-listing agent Heather Croner of Heather Croner Real Estate Sotheby’s International Realty, bidding is open with a current ask of US$8.5 million.

‘Albero del Segnale’ is a magnificent Tuscan-style residence located in Potomac, Maryland. Located at 13320 Signal Tree Lane, the property's historic charm permeates its design, with vintage and reclaimed materials lending authenticity to its ambiance. The journey begins with a driveway paved with centuries-old cobblestones, originally used as ballast on European sailing ships before gracing the streets of cities. Flanked by imposing Corinthian limestone pillars adorned with custom Italian lanterns, the driveway leads to a sprawling cobblestone piazza unveiling the home's stone and stucco exterior, crowned with multi-colored roof tiles reminiscent of a small Italian hillside town. Noteworthy is the presence of a bell tower housing a 300-lb bronze bell.

Encompassing 26,698 square feet, the estate boasts six bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, and four half baths, all exuding a historic Tuscan ambiance. At nearly 10 acres, ‘Albero del Segnale,’ or ‘Signal Tree,’ in English, derives its name from its Civil War heritage, where an old chestnut tree on the property was used by Union troops as a signal relay station. From the top of the tree, troops were afforded a direct line of sight both to the U.S. Capitol and to Maryland Heights, just across the Potomac River from Harper’s Ferry. ‘The Signal Tree’ is famously illustrated in an 1866 issue of Harper’s Monthly Magazine, depicting the tree, stripped of foliage, and outfitted in a series of ladders and platforms, where troops would be situated at the top of the tree to relay signals in both directions. In more recent years, construction teams inadvertently excavated an area where the blacksmith tent had stood a century-and-a-half earlier, uncovering a large horseshoe and a block of blacksmith coal.

The current owners are the esteemed Dr. Gregory Prince, a distinguished virologist, entrepreneur, and author, alongside his wife, JaLynn Prince, a philanthropist and entrepreneur. The two have cherished the residence as the keystone of their family, where they raised their three children.

Listed at US$11.5 million, the property is being offered in cooperation with Peg Mancuso of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding will open 22 May and is estimated to start between US$3 million and US$6 million.

Additional highlights from the sale include:

21 Teresa Lane in Tybee Island, Savannah-Hilton Head area, Georgia is a stunning, fully remodeled southern gem on over two acres of secluded beachfront. Listed with Kelli Weis of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty, bidding is open with a current ask of US$3.6 million.

Lot 11 on the Turks a Caicos Islands features unrivaled panoramic ocean views at an island ‘penthouse’ location set amongst the serene private estates of The Summit—a low-density, exclusive residential enclave on Provo’s historic Blue Mountain. The unique residential-zoned island ‘penthouse’ commands north and south facing ocean views from the highest point in the Islands at approximately 160 feet above sea level, affording magnificent 360-degree panoramic ocean views. Listed at US$2.7 million, the property is being offered in cooperation with Courtney Chapman of Turks and Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding will open 22 May and is estimated to start between US$500,000 and US$750,000.

Lot 40 on the Turks and Caicos Islands is an opportunity to acquire one of the last-remaining oceanfront sites in TCI’s prestigious Blue Mountain location. Rising gently to 60 feet above sea level, and enjoying 120 feet of frontage, the property affords spectacular views over a multitude of blue ocean hues and the coral reef break of TCI’s Princess Alexandria National Park. Benefiting from serene natural surroundings, the property is nestled amongst numerous private estates, with a completed modern villa to the east and a vacant lot to the west. Listed at US$3.25 million, the property is being offered in cooperation with Courtney Chapman of Turks and Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding will open 22 May and is estimated to start between US$500,000 and US$1 million.

2110 North Ocean Boulevard #26D in Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a stunning four bedroom penthouse at The Palms Tower II with unrivaled panoramic ocean and city views and abundant natural light. Listed with Linda Seitel of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, bidding is open with a current ask of US$2.475 million.

600 Colebrook Court NW in Chastain Park, Atlanta, Georgia is a luxurious, contemporary home in Atlanta on a lovely landscaped lot that can be seen through the walls of glass windows. The newly constructed home has over 12,000 square feet of living space and a rooftop with over 3,000 square feet and a walkout pool overlooking the wooded landscape. Listed with Lisa Bennett of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, bidding is open with a current ask of US$2.4 million.

‘Camelot Ridge Resort’, located at 534 South 500 East #57 in Avilla, Fort Wayne Area, Indiana is an outdoorsman's oasis and hunter's retreat with an expansive estate and 170-plus acres of pristine hardwood trees, rolling hills, miles of trails, and a serene lake that give way to a majestic lodge. With many established hunting rifle, bow, and tower blinds throughout the property, the retreat is ideal for personal adventure or for hosting large groups. Listed with Sandy Ginn of Encore Sotheby's International Realty, bidding is open with a current ask of US$1.7 million.

6350 North Lake Boulevard, North Lake Tahoe, California is an award-winning design, luxury retreat offering majestic mountain views on gorgeous Lake Tahoe. The newly constructed and never-before-lived-in contemporary property plays a perfect host to relaxing vacations with family and a low-key lifestyle centered around the outdoors. Listed with Trudi Lee and Camille Duvall of Sierra Sotheby's International Realty, bidding is open with a current ask of US$4.8 million.

Images of properties may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

