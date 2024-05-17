Former Deputy Arrested, Charged with Rape of Inmate

BLEDSOE COUNTY – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a former deputy of the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department in connection to the sexual assault of an inmate in his custody.

At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, agents began investigating the allegation on October 31st. During the investigation, agents determined Christopher Peyton Watson (DOB 12-22-1995) assaulted the inmate during transport on October 30th. The department no longer employs Watson.

Today, agents arrested the Graysville man and charged him with one count of Rape and one count of Sexual Contact With An Inmate. At the time of this release, he remained in the custody of the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department.

###