Suspect Wanted in Deaths of 4 People in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, in coordination with a variety of local, state, and federal authorities, have identified a suspect charged in connection with a quadruple homicide in Tiptonville.

TBI Agents obtained warrants for Austin Robert Drummond (DOB 8/31/96), charging him with four counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Kidnapping, four counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony. At this time, Drummond remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 731-415-7962, 731-333-0811, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

At the request of 29th District Attorney General Danny Goodman, TBI special agents, began investigating the crime that occurred Tuesday along Carrington Road in Tiptonville.

The deceased have been identified as:

  • James M. Wilson, 21
  • Adrianna Williams, 20
  • Cortney Rose, 38
  • Braydon Williams, 15

Agencies working alongside the TBI in this case include the Tiptonville Police Department, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, the Dyer County Sheriff’s Department, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Tennessee State Parks, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Jackson Police Department, the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

