“Footprints of Hope”: The GOD’S CHILD Project Launches Shoe Campaign for Children and Mothers in Guatemala
The GOD’S CHILD Project Launches Shoe Campaign for Children and Mothers in GuatemalaBISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GOD’S CHILD Project announces the “Footprints of Hope” shoe campaign to provide essential footwear for children and mothers living in severe poverty in Guatemala. This initiative aims to address the urgent need for shoes among vulnerable populations and improve their overall well-being.
Two anonymous donors, deeply moved by the plight of barefoot children and mothers in Antigua and surrounding towns, have initiated a compassionate campaign. These donors recently volunteered at Asociación Nuestros Ahijados, warmly known as ANA, where they worked with the after-school program students, Casa Jackson Center for Malnourished Babies and gave out food at the weekly veggie distribution.
Witnessing the heartbreaking reality of children walking barefoot on dirt roads and cobblestone streets, the donors resolved to take action. Their goal is to alleviate suffering and enhance the lives of those struggling in poverty.
“Together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of these children and mothers. Every step matters,” stated one of the anonymous donors.
The campaign, running through June 15th, encourages individuals to purchase shoes for children and mothers in need. For every pair of shoes bought by a donor, the anonymous benefactors will match the donation up to $8,000. This means that for each child who receives a pair of shoes, either a sibling or their mother will also receive a pair.
ANA staff have already collected shoe sizes from hundreds of families. At the end of the campaign, they will purchase the shoes and personally deliver them to ensure proper fit. Many of these children will receive their first-ever pair of shoes, a small but significant step toward improving their well-being.
According to a UNICEF report, 68% of children and adolescents in Guatemala live in poor households, limiting their access to essential services for health and overall development. The child poverty rate exceeds that of the general population (59%), highlighting the severity of deprivation faced by young Guatemalans.
“The ‘Footprints of Hope’ campaign exemplifies the power of collective compassion. By providing shoes, we are not only protecting feet but also nurturing hope and dignity.” — Patrick Atkinson, Founder of The GOD’S CHILD Project and Asociacion Nuestros Ahijados.
Someone can help by donating online by visiting The GOD’S CHILD Project website at www.GodsChild.org and clicking on the “Footprints of Hope” button to make a secure credit card donation. If someone wants to donate by check, please send your check to the local GCP office at 721 Memorial Highway #2, Bismarck, ND 58504. Any questions may be directed to the GCP office at 612-351-8020.
About The GOD’S CHILD Project:
The GOD’S CHILD Project, founded by Patrick Atkinson, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and families in need worldwide. Through education, healthcare, and community development programs, the project strives to create sustainable change and empower vulnerable communities.
