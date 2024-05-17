Apr 9, 2024 - Jackson, MS

by: Mississippi Department of Transportation

The Mississippi Transportation Commission (MTC) recently announced the award of $30 million in grants for intermodal transportation projects throughout the state.

MTC approved the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to award grants to regional and municipal airports, ports and railroads throughout Mississippi.

“The Transportation Commission is supportive of all modes of our transportation system,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Chairman, Mississippi Transportation Commission. “We appreciate the Legislature providing these funds which will be essential in enhancing our airports, ports and rail system, to secure them economically for years to come.”

“Our airports, ports and railways are the backbone of Mississippi’s economic future,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “I am optimistic this funding will allow for strategic infrastructure improvements that foster economic development.”

The Strategic Multi-Modal Investments Fund was established in the 2023 Regular Legislative Session where non-federal funds may be appropriated by the Legislature. The purpose of the fund is to increase capacity for the movement of freight and increase economic activity while supporting long-term economic growth in our state. The original appropriation included $30 million in state funds, which were made available to ports, railroads and airports across the state. MDOT initiated a call for projects on Dec. 18, 2023 with the application period closing Jan. 31, 2024. MDOT received 51 grant applications with funding requests totaling approximately $86 million from 43 agencies.

Six ports received funding.

·Rosedale-Bolivar County Port, Bolivar County; $2.1 million – Multi-Modal expansion project Phase 1.

·Mississippi State Port Authority, Harrison County; $2.6 million – Gulfport intermodal expansion and enhancement project.

·Lowndes County Port, Lowndes County; $1.5 million – East bank rail.

·Port of Aberdeen, Monroe County; $704,700 – Port dredging.

·Yellow Creek Port, Tishomingo County; $2.5 million – Barge berth expansion.

·Port of Greenville, Washington County; $2.2 million – E-Crane purchase.

Nine airports received funding.

·Natchez-Hardy Anders Field, Adams County; $797,392 – Construct 10-unit hangar.

·Olive Branch Airport, DeSoto County; $110,444 – Taxiway A rehabilitation – Phase 1.

·Hattiesburg – Bobby L. Chain Airport, Forrest County; $1.6 million – Taxiway improvements.

·Stennis International Airport, Hancock County; $3 million – Apron expansion.

·Trent Lott International Airport, Jackson County; $ 900,000 – North apron expansion and taxiway connector.

·Meridian Regional Airport, Lauderdale County; $1.2 million – Construct terminal building Phase 1.

·Golden Triangle Regional Airport, Lowndes County; $624,865 – Terminal building expansion – Phase 4.

·Tunica Municipal Airport, Tunica County; $1.3 million – Construct community hangar.

·Louisville-Winston County Airport, Winston County; $928,960 – Main ramp expansion.

Five railroads received funding.

·Rosedale-Bolivar County Port, Bolivar and Washington Counties; $2.6 million –Great River Railroad restoration, Phase 1.

·Grenada Railroad LLC, Holmes County; $1.2 million – Grenada railroad freight growth project.

·Itawamba Mississippian Railway, Monroe County; $2.2 million – IMR siding track.

·Ripley & New Albany Railroad Co., Union County; $1.1 million – RNA infrastructure and capacity improvement project.

·Mississippi Southern Railroad (WATCO), Winston County; $420,107 – South Louisville Track Improvement Program.

