Maine DOE Update – May 17, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

Adult education programs offer opportunity, connection, and empowerment to students from all ages and backgrounds. Commissioner Makin recently met with students and instructors from Franklin County Adult Education. This month’s episode of the What Holds Us Together podcast highlights a panel discussion with students from that visit, ranging from those looking to adult education for high school completion programs to those learning the skills they need to open businesses or switch careers. They share life-changing experiences and showcase the ways that adult education is another powerful example of how public education holds us together. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is accepting applications from school administrative units (SAUs) and Education in the Unorganized Territory (EUT) to be part of a 3-year First 10 Community School pilot project funded through Maine’s Preschool Development Grant. Developed by Education Develop Center (EDC), First 10 Community Schools bring together school systems, early childhood programs, and community partners/agencies to improve care and education for young children and their families throughout the first 10 years of children’s lives. | More

The Home Instruction Portal is now open for filing the 2024-2025 Notice of Intent to Provide Home Instruction. Important information and a link to the portal are now available here. | More

Susan Berry, Health Education and Health Promotion Specialist for the Maine Department of Education (DOE), was recently honored at the All-Member (virtual) Annual Meeting of the Society of State Leaders of Health and Physical Education (the Society) on March 26, 2024, when she was presented the Simon McNeely Award. Individuals named for this award are those who embody the character and work ethic of Simon (Si) August McNeely, who served as the Society’s executive director, secretary and treasurer for 51 years (1947-1998). | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

On Thursday, May 9 and Friday, May 10, FFA chapters from around the state all came together for the 94th annual Maine FFA State Convention. Caribou, Presque Isle, Mars Hill, Easton, Ashland, Fryeburg Academy, and Bangor United Technologies Center were all in attendance. | More

What do you get when you combine adult education students, a tour of Kennebec Valley Community College (KVCC), and a variety of delicious pies? The answer is Brighter Futures! A successful, immersive event occurred earlier this spring when 18 students from four local adult education programs spent two hours on the KVCC campus. | More

Keith Morin loves watching students grow academically and socially; it’s one of the perks of his very busy job as RSU 18 Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer. He also loves watching the impact that RSU 18 staff make on students beyond academics, serving as mentors, role models, and sources of guidance and support. | More

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development, Training, and Events

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here