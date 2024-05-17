Luxurious Oceanfront Malibu Estate to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Stunning three-story modern Malibu home with direct beach access Located in the exclusive, gated Sea Level Drive community Elegant design, high-end features, and luxury amenities throughout Decadent primary suite with a fireplace, private terrace, and ocean-view showe Plenty of spaces to entertain inside and out,

Redesigned by Nathan Turner, the coastal gem with direct beach access auctions next month as part of first-ever sale of luxury real estate with Sotheby’s London

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A stunning oceanfront property situated in the prestigious beach enclave of Sea Level Drive in Malibu, California, is set to hit the auction block next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Shen Schulz of Sotheby's International Realty - Malibu Brokerage. Listed for $17.9 million, starting bids are expected between $6 million and $11.75 million, with bidding set to open on 7 June and close on 20 June via the firm’s online marketplace.

Offered turnkey furnished, the property will be featured as part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions inaugural sale with Sotheby’s London coinciding with ‘The Luxury Sales’, a series spanning Hong Kong, London, Paris, and New York showcasing a specialist edit of the best watches, jewelry, real estate, wine and spirits, and its Modern British and Irish Art sales, with bidding closing this June.

The groundbreaking event is the first-ever exhibition of luxury real estate to view in Europe at Sotheby’s since its inception in 1744, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

Nestled at the base of a bluff, this three-level, 4,716-square-foot architectural gem, with its elegant contemporary design and sweeping ocean views, offers a retreat where luxury and serenity harmonize seamlessly. Malibu, with its legendary beaches and cinematic sunsets, sets the stage for a lifestyle of indulgence and relaxation.

With meticulously redesigned interiors by the renowned designer Nathan Turner, the home, located at 31721 Sea Level Drive, exudes the ambiance of a luxurious resort. Turner, who runs his eponymous shop in downtown Los Angeles, has long served as a faithful source for the country’s leading interior designers. His work has been featured in Architectural Digest, Domino, Vogue, Elle Decor, House Beautiful, Food & Wine, C Magazine, The New York Times, and the Los Angeles Times. The estate’s living space is designed to prioritize an inviting, open layout. The main level showcases a sun-drenched living room complemented by a fireplace, a chic bar, and expansive walls of glass framing captivating ocean panoramas. Adjacent, is a gourmet kitchen equipped with modern amenities. Upstairs, the ocean-view primary suite exudes opulence with an intimate fireplace, private deck, and a spa-inspired bathroom boasting a steam shower overlooking the beach and custom touches. Additional en-suite bedrooms offer secluded patios, while a lower-level media room and guest suite provide ample room for leisure and entertainment.

"This home presents an exceptional chance to own an exquisite estate in one of the world’s most coveted zipcodes," remarked Shulz. "With its meticulously redesigned interiors and breathtaking views, this retreat epitomizes the zenith of beachfront living. It's more than just a residence; it's a sanctuary crafted for those who cherish life's finer pleasures."

Outside, the allure of coastal living continues with a large entertainer's patio featuring a BBQ island and fire pit—an ideal setting for al fresco dining and gatherings. Ascend to the rooftop deck to soak in the panoramic ocean views from the hot tub or enjoy outdoor entertainment at the built-in center. Pristinely landscaped grounds offer a serene backdrop.

"At Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, we excel at guiding discerning bidders into an exclusive realm of top-tier real estate offerings, where they discover homes perfectly tailored to their unique tastes. 31721 Sea Level is a prime example of elevated beachfront living," said Chad Roffers, CEO and co-founder of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. "As we unveil its next owner at our historic event with Sotheby’s London next month, we will once again showcase our ability to facilitate market value on a grand scale, connecting sellers and buyers of the finest real estate in the world in a transparent, open forum."

Malibu, a coastal city stretching along 21 miles of Southern California's coastline, is renowned as a haven for the affluent from nearby Los Angeles. Famed for its splendid hiking trails, delectable cuisine, and renowned surfing spots, Malibu seamlessly blends a quaint small-town atmosphere with easy access to upscale shopping, fine dining, and unforgettable experiences. Iconic landmarks like the Malibu Pier invite leisurely strolls, while the Malibu Country Mart offers a premier shopping destination. Indulge in waterfront dining experiences featuring fresh seafood and locally sourced produce.

Images of the property can be viewed here.

