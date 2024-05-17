Healey-Driscoll Administration Announces Approximately $37 Million in Grants to Support Regional Public Transportation  

Boston — The Healey-Driscoll Administration is announcing approximately $37 million in grant funding to support regional public transportation. The funding from three grant programs will go to Regional Transit Authorities (RTA), Councils on Aging, and other entities for vehicles, to support fleet electrification, to enhance and expand existing transit services, expand service hours, improve rural connectivity, and assist with operating and capital expenses.

Grant awards totaling almost $20 million will be used to purchase vehicles for public transportation needs under the Community Transit Grant Program (CTGP.) Also, under the CTGP, more than $2 million is being awarded for projects expanding mobility for older adults, people with disabilities, and low-income individuals. In a third grant program, $15 million is being provided to increase operating and capital funding for transit providers through the Regional Transit Innovation Grant (RTIG) Program.

“We are excited to announce these grant funds because we know the money will go a long way to supporting the needs of organizations that provide mobility options across the state,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Public transportation plays a crucial role when it comes to accessibility, community connectivity, and economic growth and we will work to ensure that all residents have access to the transportation services they need.”

“This grant money supports a lifeline for so many - essential travel to doctor’s appointments, shopping centers, school, work locations, and other important destinations,” said Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll. “Funding for these transit providers will truly make a difference by increasing public transportation routes, adding more hours of service, and expanding the number of electric public transit vehicles on our roads.”

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration is stepping up efforts to expand public transportation options for everyone in every corner of the state,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “This grant funding will help our transit providers do more, including adding service, expanding routes, and purchasing electric vehicles so more mobility options can be offered to senior citizens, people with disabilities, and individuals who cannot afford to own a car.”

MassDOT Rail and Transit Administrator Meredith Slesinger added, “The volume of applications for funding from these programs shows the high demand for enhanced transit services. We are pleased to be partnering with transit providers across the state to fund projects in urban, suburban, and rural areas to better meet the mobility needs of our communities.”

Regional Transit Innovation Grant Program:

The Fiscal Year 2024 state budget allotted $15 million in discretionary operating and capital funding to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) for Fiscal Year 2024 and Fiscal Year 2025 to award to transit providers through the Regional Transit Innovation Grant (RTIG) Program. At least 25 percent of the funding ($3,750,000) is reserved for rural areas. Eligible RTIG project types included new and innovative service delivery models, expanded service hours or weekend service, rural connectivity, connectivity improvements across regional transit authority service areas, electrification, infrastructure, and capital investments.

This grant program was highly competitive, with 60 applications submitted; 18 projects are receiving funding. In addition, 48 percent of RTIG funding will go toward projects with rural service areas, exceeding the 25 percent requirement. Funding awards are going to:

Brockton Area Transit Authority,

Berkshire Regional Transit Authority, Pioneer Valley Transit Authority, and Franklin Regional Transit Authority (joint application),

Cape Ann Transportation Authority (2 projects),

Franklin Regional Transit Authority,

Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority,

Town of Great Barrington,

Town of Lexington,

City of Marlborough,

Martha's Vineyard Transit Authority,

Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority,

Montachusett Regional Transit Authority,

Nantucket Regional Transit Authority,

Pioneer Valley Transit Authority,

Cities of Revere and Chelsea (joint application),

SCM & City of Cambridge,

Southeastern Regional Transit Authority, and,

Town of Winchendon.

Community Transit Grant Program (CTGP) – Vehicles:

Fiscal Year 2024 CTGP vehicle grants are being awarded to 43 applicants for a total amount of $19,724,810 to fund 168 vehicles. A total of 54 applicants had applied. Through the CTGP Vehicle Cycle Awards, MassDOT’s Rail and Transit Division is distributing federal 5310 and state Mobility Assistance Program funding. Vehicles which will be procured include a range of minivans and cutaway vehicles, varying in size to accommodate a range of fleet needs. All models are wheelchair accessible. According to federal rules, federal 5310 funds can pay for up to 80% of the cost of each vehicle. Massachusetts’ Councils on Aging, nonprofits, and municipalities must pay a 20% match. The state’s 15 Regional Transit Authorities are eligible for fully funded vehicles with state MAP funds providing a 20% match.

Organizations receiving the Fiscal Year 2024 CTGP Vehicle Cycle Awards are:

Arlington Council on Aging,

Brookline Council on Aging,

Chicopee Council on Aging,

City of Beverly,

City of Fall River,

Danvers Council on Aging,

Family Service Association of Greater Fall River,

Franklin Regional Transit Authority,

Hilltown Community Development,

Littleton Elder and Human Services Council on Aging,

M.O.L.I.F.E., Inc.,

Montachusett Regional Transit Authority,

South County Senior Center,

Southeastern Regional Transit Authority,

Swampscott Council on Aging,

Town of Concord,

Town of Dartmouth,

Ludlow Council on Aging,

Millbury Council on Aging,

Town of Monson,

Town of Rochester,

Town of Templeton,

Topsfield Council on Aging,

Town of Weston,

Berkshire Regional Transit Authority,

Brockton Area Transit Authority,

Cape Ann Transportation Authority,

Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority,

Salem Council on Aging,

GAAMHA, Inc.,

Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority,

Lowell Regional Transit Authority,

Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority,

MetroWest Regional Transit Authority,

Peabody Council on Aging,

Pioneer Valley Transit Authority,

SCM Community Transportation,

South Shore Community Action Council, Inc.,

Town of Dedham,

Town of Great Barrington,

Viability, Inc.,

Weymouth Elder Services, and,

Worcester Regional Transit Authority.

Vehicles available through this grant program include a 6-passenger minivan with ramp, 6-passenger electric with lift, 8-passenger cutaway with lift, 12-passenger cutaway with lift, 14-passenger cutaway with lift, 16-passenger cutaway with lift, and 14-passenger low-floor minibus with ramp.

Community Transit Grant Program – funding to expand mobility:

The Fiscal Year 2024 state budget also allotted MassDOT a total of $4 million to expand the CTGP to fund projects expanding mobility for older adults, people with disabilities, and low-income individuals. Just under $2 million of that funding was awarded in November of 2023, and the remaining $2,137,405 was announced today to 11 projects. The organizations receiving this funding are:

Berkshire Regional Transit Authority,

Helping Our Women, Inc.,

Hilltown Community Development Corporation,

Lowell Regional Transit Authority,

Montachusett Regional Transit Authority,

Town of Sudbury,

Pioneer Valley Transit Authority,

Tri-Valley Elder Services,

Town of Ware, and,

Worcester Regional Transit Authority.

MassDOT appreciates partners who are helping to advance mobility options state-wide.

Erik Rousseau, Southeastern Regional Transit Authority:

“SRTA is very excited to have the opportunity to provide microtransit service to connect customers to the South Coast Rail, an important project many decades in the making. This grant will allow us to quickly respond to the start of South Coast rail with flexible, on-demand service that will give us data on customer travel patterns so we can plan future service.”

Bob Malnati, Berkshire Regional Transit Authority:

“The BRTA is excited to be working with FRTA and PVTA to coordinate a pilot service that interconnects our three service areas. For many Berkshire County residents that do not have access to cars, this new pilot service will open the possibilities to expand their employment, education, and social opportunities. The economic impact for people residing in Berkshire County will be expansive for those needing to go to medical facilities, finding more employment and educational opportunities, wanting to shop, and connecting to other modes of transit. We are very grateful for the opportunity this grant award provides for our residents to provide connectivity to Greenfield, MA, Northampton, MA and beyond. This will be a first for the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority (BRTA) connecting to other Regional Transit Authorities and will start to address longstanding and inequitable regional travel issues felt in the Berkshires.”

Josh Rickman, Worcester Regional Transit Authority:

“Through this grant, WRTA plans to provide new service in the communities of Shrewsbury and Sturbridge. This new service will better support the needs of these individuals by providing greater access to transportation for trips to work, medical appointments, and shopping. This new service will also be beneficial to the new migrant populations residing in these two communities who currently have limited transportation choices. WRTA is excited to implement this service to address the transportation needs of these communities.”

Miranda Jennings, Director of the Winchendon Senior Center: “Transportation is one of the top needs in our community, and it connects to all the other needs our residents have – access to healthy food, economic empowerment, social inclusion, and wellness. So, this grant is really going to allow us to move forward on these key needs, and in a collaborative way. Transportation is also one of the focuses of our master plan, so this is really helping our town make progress on our goals.”

For more information on Regional Transit Innovation Grants, please visit:

https://www.mass.gov/how-to/regional-transit-innovation-grant

For more information on Community Transit Grants, please visit:

https://www.mass.gov/community-transit-grant-program.

