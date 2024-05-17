Empowering Justice-Impacted Individuals: Tarzana Treatment Center College Leads with Flexible Peer Based Training
TTCC Ubuntu Staff - Celeste Montoys, Ariana Castaneda, Gianfranco Silvestro, Kai Doe (Photo by Dominick Argana)
TTCC is one of the few LA County organizations providing all four CalMSHA Peer Specialization programs, including the Ubuntu Rising Scholars Academy.
Through academics and innovation, we innovatively reach our communities by preparing and certifying justice-impacted individuals on peer skills that uplift individuals with critical health needs.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "At TTCC, we offer CalMSHA approved Peer Based Training and additional supportive services for students impacted by the justice system. We are one of the few training providers in Los Angeles County that offer all four Peer Specialization programs and the Core Competency training."
— Ashley McGowan, Chair of Peer Support Training Programs at TTCC
— Ashley McGowan
Chair of Peer Support Training Programs
Tarzana Treatment Centers College (TTCC)
As a CalMHSA-approved training provider, Tarzana Treatment Centers College offers a broad spectrum of peer-based training and support. Although provided as educational options for everyone, these peer-based training and specialization programs are mainly designed to support justice-impacted students. The definition of a justice-impacted student is a person who is at risk of being incarcerated or has been formally incarcerated, has had a sibling, parent, or extended family member impacted by the justice system, or has in some other way been impacted by law enforcement to the point where such involvement has affected their life.
As a starting point, TTCC offers the Medi-Cal Peer Support Certification Program. In this program, eighty hours of training opens the door to peer support opportunities. The classes are conducted online and in-person to meet the needs of students across California, and hybrid options are available, meaning a combination of both. Throughout, students study the core competencies identified by the California DHCS (Department of Health Care Services). These core competencies include, but are not limited to, the following:
1) Hope, Recovery, and Wellness
2) Advocacy for Patients
3) Ethics and Confidentiality
4) Self-Awareness and Crisis Planning
5) Psychiatric Rehabilitation Skills
6) Cultural Competency and Awareness
Trainees will combine the knowledge from the TTCC program with their own experiences to assist people needing support throughout their recovery journey. Committing to the training program empowers students in their recovery, helping them provide qualitative care, support, and understanding to others engaged with treatment services. Moreover, a Workforce Development Program is offered to help students obtain employment as Peer Mentors post-certification.
Once the Medi-Cal Peer Support Certification Program is completed, TTCC also offers Medi-Cal Peer Support Specialist Certification. TTCC is one of only two organizations approved as a training vendor for each specialization in Los Angeles County. Hence, TTCC offers certification training in all four CalMSHA Peer Specialization programs. As designated on the California Mental Health Services Authority (CalMHSA) website, these specializations include:
1) Parent, Caregiver, and Family Member Peer
2) Peer Services in Crisis Care
3) Peer Services for Unhoused
4) Peer Services for Justice-Involved
To learn more about these specializations, please get in touch with TTCC and ask for help. Describing the extent of TTCC's educational services in this context, Ashley McGowan, the Chair of Peer Support Training Programs at TTCC, explains:
"As an approved training provider through CalMSHA, TTCC offers Peer Based Education and training for those looking to give back to their communities through recovery and hope. We cater to the diverse needs of our communities by providing specialization training in Peer Services for the unhoused, justice-involved, crisis care seekers, and parent-family members & caregivers. Justice-impacted individuals in our program receive additional support through our Ubuntu Rising Scholars Academy program, including Linkage to Care and Job Placement services, ensuring comprehensive assistance on their journey to recovery and growth."
Indeed, the Ubuntu Rising Scholars Academy program is an additional bonus that makes the TTCC peer-training offerings for justice-impacted individuals so special and unique. Funded by the California Reinvestment Grant, the Ubuntu Rising Scholars Academy program offers individualized support that addresses students' specific challenges. Whether seeking job placement assistance, needing help with housing, or looking for mental health therapy resources, the Ubuntu team is dedicated to guiding students to available resources.
Ubuntu is more than just a program; it is a proactive and supportive community. At Ubuntu, the team embraces the African philosophy that "I am because we are." TTCC ensures that students have the tools and support necessary to achieve professional goals by creating an environment where each voice is valued and heard. Peer-Support Training and Specialization is about personal empowerment. Once students can help themselves, they learn better how to help others in need.
Ashley McGowan
Tarzana Treatment Centers College
+1 818-654-3955
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube