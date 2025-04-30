Tarzana Treatment Centers Opens New Integrated Health and Sobering Services Facility in Palmdale

Dr. José C. Salazar about to Cut the Ribbon of TTC's 1037 East Palmdale Boulevard Location Charles Bostwick, Senior Field Deputy for County of Los Angeles presents TTC with a Certificate of Recognition. Robert Ramirez from the City of Palmdale presents TTC with a Certificate of Recognition

The new site at 1037 East Palmdale Boulevard offers whole-person care, including outpatient, primary care, housing, and sobering services.

What we're opening today is not just a building—it is a blueprint for how we address the national crisis in substance use and mental health, one community at a time.” — Dr. José C. Salazar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tarzana Treatment Centers (TTC) proudly celebrated the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new integrated healthcare facility at 1037 East Palmdale Boulevard . The site will provide a full continuum of services to the Palmdale community, including Comprehensive Case Management, Housing Support, Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Outpatient (OP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) Treatment, Mental Health, Primary Care, and a newly added Sobering Center.The new Palmdale facility reflects Tarzana Treatment Centers’ mission to provide accessible, integrated, and person-centered healthcare services for individuals experiencing substance use and mental health challenges. By integrating primary care with behavioral health and supportive housing services, TTC aims to reduce barriers to care and foster more stable, healthier communities.At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Dr. José C. Salazar, Director of Program Development and Contract Compliance at Tarzana Treatment Centers, thanked the DHCS Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP) and expressed gratitude to the community partners who helped bring the project to life. Special thanks were given to:1) Marlies Perez, Division Chief of the Community Services Division at the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), along with the entire DHCS team (who were unable to attend the event)2) Mark Faucette, Senior Director, Advocates for Human Potential3) Chris Fasl, Account Success Manager, Advocates for Human PotentialTheir expertise and collaboration were critical to the successful planning and execution of this vital project. TTC also acknowledged the invaluable support of local leaders and community representatives in attendance, including:✔ Representatives from the City of Palmdale, Economic & Community Development Department✔ Members of the Antelope Valley Chamber of Commerce✔ Charles F. Bostwick, Senior Field Deputy for Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger of the Fifth District✔ Representatives for Congressman George WhitesidesIn addition to expressing gratitude, Dr. Salazar delivered inspiring remarks that framed the significance of the new site within a broader national context:“What we're opening today is not just a building—it is a blueprint for how we address the national crisis in substance use and mental health, one community at a time," Dr. Salazar said. "At 1037 East Palmdale Blvd, we're integrating sobering services, outpatient substance use treatment, primary care, case management, mental health, and housing supports under one roof. This is the kind of whole-person care that too many people across the country still can't access. Today, Palmdale is showing what's possible when we connect the dots."Dr. Salazar emphasized that the services launching at the site, such as CalAIM Enhanced Care Management, CalAIM Community Supports, Transitional Housing Programs (THP), integrated outpatient and primary care, and the newly established sobering center, represent the future of healthcare delivery."These aren't just individual services," he continued. "They form a continuum that meets people where they are and works collaboratively with them toward stability and health. This site is a microcosm of the systemic change we need nationwide."The presence of local leadership underscored the vital role that partnerships between community organizations, government agencies, and healthcare providers play in creating innovative solutions to today’s public health crises.By seamlessly integrating services—from sobering support and outpatient behavioral healthcare to primary care and transitional housing—the 1037 East Palmdale Boulevard site is poised to become a model for community-based healthcare transformation.For more information about the new Palmdale facility and available services, visit the TTC Contact Us Page or call Tarzana Treatment Centers at (888) 777-8565.About Tarzana Treatment CentersTarzana Treatment Centers, Inc. (TTC) is a full-service behavioral healthcare organization providing integrated substance use disorder treatment, mental health services, and primary medical care. Founded in 1972, TTC has been at the forefront of offering comprehensive, evidence-based care designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals and families across Southern California.

