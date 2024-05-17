May 1, 2024 - Hattiesburg, MS

Contact: Sara Peterson, Director Corporate Communications, Cooperative Energy

Cooperative Energy is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the next round of the SiteInvest program. This initiative is aimed at improving the readiness and enhancing the development of industrial properties within the territories of Cooperative Energy’s 11 Member cooperatives.

SiteInvest is built on a three-tier system designed to systematically elevate site readiness through a structured program of investments and strategic enhancements. Following the success of the initial round of projects, which saw significant interest and engagement from communities across Mississippi, Cooperative Energy’s Economic Development team is excited to welcome new participants looking to propel their industrial sites to the next level of development.

Applications are being accepted through May 17, 2024, with details on the application process available at www.cooperativeenergy.com/economic-development. All industrial properties, whether currently marketed or newly identified, are eligible for the program.

Successful applicants will progress through a detailed assessment process conducted by third-party engineering experts, Burns & McDonnell, to determine site readiness and develop a roadmap for advancing through the program tiers.

SiteInvest sites are the only industrial properties eligible for Cooperative Competes grant funds.

Since 2018, Cooperative Energy, together with the 11 Member electric distribution cooperatives it serves, has invested nearly $1 million of Cooperative Competes funds, supplemented by over $41 million from local and state sources, into the development of industrial sites across Mississippi. This new round of SiteInvest applications represents a continuing commitment to advance site readiness across the state.

For more information about SiteInvest or the economic development efforts of Cooperative Energy, visit www.cooperativeenergy.com/economic-development

### About Cooperative Energy Cooperative Energy generates and transmits electricity to 11 Member-owned electric distribution cooperatives. Known as the Power of 12, Cooperative Energy and its Member cooperatives work together to provide safe, reliable, and affordable power from the Mississippi Delta to the Coast. The 11 electric cooperatives own and maintain more than 58,000 miles of distribution lines and provide service to more than one million Mississippians throughout 55 counties.

Click here for more information.