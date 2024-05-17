Dayton Woman Indicted for $1.5 Million Theft from Medicaid Program

(DAYTON, Ohio) — A Montgomery County woman, previously barred from serving as a Medicaid health care provider, has been indicted for yet again defrauding the Ohio Medicaid program, Ohio Attorney General Yost announced today.

Janay Corbitt, 36, was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on eight felony counts:

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)

One count of aggravated theft of $1.5 million or more (F1)

One count of identity fraud against a person in a protected class (F1)

Two counts of identity fraud (F2)

One count of Medicaid fraud (F3)

Two counts of forgery (F3)

An arrest warrant was issued and the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) is actively searching for Corbitt. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677 or the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.



An investigation conducted by Yost’s Health Care Fraud section found that Corbitt allegedly stole the identities of multiple individuals so she could open and operate two sham behavioral health counseling agencies in the Dayton area. Further, Corbitt is believed to have stolen the identity of several licensed counselors and used their credentials to bill Medicaid for services that were never provided. The amount stolen from Medicaid is calculated at more than $1.8 million.

Corbitt was convicted of theft in 2019 in a separate Medicaid scheme. She was ordered to pay $204,412.02 to the Medicaid program and, to date, has paid only $6,255. The conviction barred her from the Medicaid program.

Indictments merely contain allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

The Ohio Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $15,636,752 for Federal Fiscal Year (FY) 2024. The remaining 25%, totaling $5,212,246 for FY 2024, is funded by the Ohio Attorney General.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-